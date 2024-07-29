Hawk Tuah Price Prediction: HAWK Goes Ballistic With A 216% Surge, But Investors Are FOMO Buying This AI Meme Coin With Just 7 Days Left

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Hawk Tuah value exploded 216% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $0.002487 as of two:30 a.m. EST.

With this surge, the altcoin is trending in a high 3 spot on CoinMarketCap alongside Bitcoin and LayerZero.

Merchants are elated as HAWK data a 99% rating in a DEXTools audit, with no crimson flags in any way. Nonetheless, traders should at all times conduct their very own analysis.

$HAWK Hawk Tuah. Med threat Audit by way of Dextools with a rating of 99/100 and no crimson flags. Up 246.43% within the final 24 hours. This Meme has potential and value a glance. DYOR#ETH #Altcoin # meme #BTC #HAWKTUAH pic.twitter.com/sbuADzndoO — J_Crypto (@Bingo925481) July 23, 2024

In the meantime, allegations recommend that the group holds a lot of the HAWK token provide.

Becareful with $HAWK, mega provide holding by the group, nonetheless havent farmed a lot, however u by no means know when the farm season will begin. Hawk tua, rattling. 😆 pic.twitter.com/Dl8OnG3aCT — Devvy The Rip-off Baiter (@devvysol) July 23, 2024

HawkTuah is a meme coin that went viral following a humorous road interview video. It gives zero taxes, burnt liquidity, and a renounced contract for safe and community-driven progress.

The mission contains a complete roadmap with phases specializing in advertising, neighborhood engagement, and strategic partnerships to make sure widespread adoption and recognition.

Hawk Tuah Worth Prediction

The Hawk Tuah value is buying and selling with a bullish bias, having escaped the unstable area outlined by the Fibonacci indicator. HAWK’s upside potential stays alive, with momentum hovering excessive. The Relative Power Index (RSI) suggests shopping for stress is excessive, growing the chances for additional upside.

Purchaser momentum additionally exceeds promoting stress, as seen with the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) place above its sign line. Its histograms are additionally flashing inexperienced, signifying robust constructive sentiment amongst traders.

If shopping for stress will increase, the Hawk Tuah value might lengthen the climb, probably reclaiming the $0.003194 threshold. In a extremely bullish case, it might clear this peak, extending the climb to a brand new native high.

GeckoTerminal: HAWK/USD 4-hour chart

Nonetheless, traders mustn’t succumb to the concern of lacking out (FOMO) after the epic climb. The RSI place at 90 means that HAWK is already massively overbought, and a correction may very well be imminent.

Merchants seeking to capitalize on this logic and brief the Hawk Tuah value, nevertheless, ought to watch for the RSI to cross beneath 70. Till this occurs, the upside potential for the altcoin stays alive.

In the meantime, consultants are calling investor consideration to the WienerAI (WAI) presale, which YouTuber Jon Buying and selling ranks among the many high AI crypto meme cash for 2024.

Promising Various To Hawk Tuah

WAI is the native cryptocurrency behind the WienerAI ecosystem. With its distinctive mixture of animal memes, superior AI tech, and a little bit of processed meat humor, WAI goals to emulate and surpass the success of canine-themed meme cash like DOGE and SHIB.

And it’s blockbuster presale, which has already sucked in additional than $7 million, reveals it’s off to a roaring begin.

WienerAI assembling! Be part of the revolution and let our AI supercharge your buying and selling technique 🌭🩻 pic.twitter.com/1pTwbvFdoC — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 5, 2024

The mission commits to offer customers with recommendation on when to purchase and promote crypto by way of a buying and selling bot that’s to launch imminently. It makes use of predictive expertise and a user-friendly interface to offer token holders with recommendation on when to purchase and promote crypto.

Are you prepared to satisfy your AI buying and selling self? Unleash the facility of WienerAI and rework your buying and selling sport! 🌭🤖 pic.twitter.com/DU2BJdZLGG — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 4, 2024

WAI token holders can even earn passively via the platform’s staking possibility, which supplies an annual proportion yield (APY) of 143%.

Every WAI token is at present promoting for under $0.00073, and its presale will shut in lower than 7 days. So head over to the official web site to safe the very best value earlier than it’s too late.

Do not be the one chasing your tail! 🐾 That is your probability to get into WienerAI earlier than takeoff! 🌭🚀💰 pic.twitter.com/aSYEYDYPD3 — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 25, 2024

You can also make the acquisition utilizing ETH, USDT, or your financial institution card.

Go to and purchase WienerAI right here.

