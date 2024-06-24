Hawaii lifeguard dies in shark attack while surfing off Oahu

Knowledgeable lifeguard died after he was attacked by a shark whereas browsing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii on Sunday afternoon, authorities stated.

Metropolis and County of Honolulu Ocean Security lifeguard Tamayo Perry, 49, died within the assault close to Goat Island, Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Providers Division stated in a press release.

Honolulu Ocean Security and the town’s fireplace, police and emergency medical companies departments responded to Mālaekahana Seashore on Oahu’s North Shore simply earlier than 1 p.m. after a caller reported seeing a person who appeared to have suffered shark bites, Enright stated.

Lifeguards introduced Perry to shore by jet ski and paramedics assisted with the demise pronouncement, Enright stated.

Perry, who labored as a lifeguard on the North Shore, started his profession with the Ocean Security division in July 2016, Enright stated.

Ocean Security personnel posted shark warnings within the space following the assault, Enright stated.

Honolulu Ocean Security Performing Chief Kurt Lager stated Perry was “a lifeguard beloved by all.”

“He’s well-known on the North Shore. He’s an expert surfer recognized worldwide,” Lager stated at a information convention. “Tamayo’s persona was infectious and as a lot as folks beloved him, he beloved everybody else extra.”

“Tamayo was a legendary waterman and extremely revered,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi stated, calling Perry’s demise “a tragic loss.”