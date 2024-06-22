Hawaii Five-0 star Taylor Wily dies aged 56

Actor Taylor Wily, who starred within the reboot of crime drama Hawaii 5-0, has died on the age of 56.

His leisure lawyer confirmed his dying to the BBC’s US companion CBS Information . A reason for dying was not given. The BBC has approached his representatives for remark.

The actor, who was from Hawaii, had a recurring function as Kamekona Tupuola on Hawaii 5-0, which he reprised in Magnum P.I.

Tributes have been pouring in, together with from Peter Lenkov, govt producer on each exhibits.

“I’m devastated. Heartbroken. I’ll put up some detailed feeling in a number of days. Simply too arduous proper now,” he wrote on Instagram, together with an image of himself and Wily .

In an additional put up, he mentioned he “fell in love” with Wily on the very first audition.

“You got here in with a towel in your head mopping up sweat, and I used to be smitten. You charmed me into making you a daily… on the present… and in my life,” he wrote.

“You had been household. And I’ll miss you day by day, brother.”

He added that the pair had spoken final week, and had laughed at how proper Wily had been for the function.

“5-0 was our dream job. And I used to be so fortunate we received to share that magic collectively.”

Wily was initially a sumo wrestler however left the game within the late Nineteen Eighties after struggling a number of knee accidents. He later competed in UFC earlier than turning his hand to movie and tv.

He starred as confidential informant Kamekona on Hawaii 5-0 between 2010–2020, earlier than showing in seven episodes of Magnum P.I.

His different credit included a task alongside Jason Segel and Mila Kunis in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

However for Wily, Hawaii 5-0 remained his favorite function.

“It’s the most effective job on this planet — you get to play Hollywood however be proper right here in Hawaii,” he mentioned. “Dwelling.”