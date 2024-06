‘Hawaii Five-0’ fan favorite and UFC fighter Taylor Wily dies at 56

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Grey Information) – Recognized for his straight-talking buddy characters in “Hawaii 5-0” and “Magnum P.I.,” Hawaii’s Taylor Wily has died.

The 56-year-old was greatest identified for his function as Kamekona on the reboot of “Hawaii 5-0.”

He was additionally on “Magnum P.I.” and within the film “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”

Wily was additionally identified for his philanthropy and visiting youngsters at Shriner’s hospital.

“He’s most likely probably the most memorable particular person to stroll within the door there from Hawaii 5-0 and probably the most liked simply due to how private he was with everybody,” mentioned Angela Eager, a pal of Wily.

“He had a coronary heart of gold and by no means met a stranger.”

The actor’s household confirmed that he handed away Wednesday night time, although the circumstances haven’t been revealed.

Earlier than he began performing, Wily was a sumo wrestler and UFC 1 fighter. He was the primary knockout sufferer in UFC historical past in 1993 when a kick from opponent Gerard Gordeau knocked a tooth out of Wily’s mouth, ending the battle after simply 26 seconds.

