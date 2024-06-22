“Hawaii Five-0” actor Taylor Wily dead at 56

“Hawaii 5-0” actor Taylor Wily has died, his leisure legal professional confirmed to CBS Information. He was 56 years previous.

A explanation for loss of life was not shared. Native information outlet KITV reported that Wily died in Hurricane, Utah.

Government producer Peter Lenkov, who labored with Wily on each “Hawaii 5-0” and “Magnum P.I.,” stated on Instagram that he was “devastated” and “heartbroken” by Wily’s loss of life.

“You charmed me into making you a daily… on the present… and in my life,” Lenkov wrote in a second put up, alongside a slideshow of photos of himself and Wily. “You had been household. And I’ll miss you every single day, brother.”

Taylor Wily attends the Sundown on the Seashore occasion celebrating season 8 of “Hawaii 5-0” at Queen’s Surf Seashore on Nov. 10, 2017 in Waikiki, Hawaii. Darryl Oumi / Getty Pictures



Wily was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Earlier than coming into the movie and tv trade, he had a profession as a sumo wrestler and blended martial artist.

Wily had a recurring function on “Hawaii 5-0,” enjoying the character of Kamekona Tupuola for 171 episodes. He additionally reprised the function in “MacGyver” and “Magnum P.I.” He additionally performed a task within the movie “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and appeared throughout the twentieth season of “The Superb Race.”

Wily is survived by his spouse, Halona, and their two kids, KITV reported.

Extra from CBS Information