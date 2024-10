Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami

Haute Wine Society celebrated the duvet of the five-time NBA All-Star, FIBA World Champion, Olympian, and Miami Warmth participant Kevin Love with an intimate dinner at Cipriani Downtown Miami on October 21.

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

The unique night was hosted in collaboration with Cipriani Residences Miami and Mast Capital bringing collectively a formidable visitor record, together with Miami Warmth gamers Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jacquez Jr., Camilo Miguel Jr., CEO of Mast Capital, Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Media Group, April Donelson, Senior Vice President of Haute Media Group, Miami Warmth gamers Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jacquez Jr., Radmilla Lolly, Matthew Chevallard, Andy Ansin, Marc Gardner, Brian Hecker, and extra.

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Friends indulged in a refined menu curated by Chef Giuseppe Russo that includes Cipriani’s signature Italian delicacies. Appetizers included a contemporary cucumber salad with celery, tomatoes, and avocado; the famend carpaccio alla Cipriani; and the indulgent baked Tagliolini with Parma ham. For the principle course, attendees have been handled to baked Norwegian wild salmon and a main grilled filet “Tagliata.” The meal concluded with Cipriani’s decadent dessert choice, completely paired with a curated choice of wines from Cipriani’s personal cellar.

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Haute Wine Society ensured that the wine pairings complemented the dishes, providing visitors a full sensory expertise.

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures



Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures

Picture Credit score: Romain Maurice/Getty Pictures