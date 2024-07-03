HashKey To Airdrop Its Native Token Via Telegram Tap-to-Earn Game — Details

HashKey Group, a distinguished crypto monetary companies agency based mostly in Asia, has launched into a singular initiative to have interaction its group and broaden its attain.

Earlier at the moment, HashKey unveiled a group airdrop of its native token, HSK, signaling the method of its anticipated itemizing set for the third quarter of the 12 months. The agency has devised an progressive method to distribution, incorporating interactive components via a devoted Telegram bot, “DejenDog.”

Particulars of The HashKey Airdrop

Individuals can have interaction with the “DejenDog” bot to finish numerous duties and play a “tap-to-earn” mini-game. Customers accumulate HIT factors by interacting with a Husky-themed character throughout the recreation, that are convertible into HSK tokens.

This technique goals to distribute 10 million HSK tokens and construct a group interplay across the upcoming itemizing. HashKey’s method displays a broader development throughout the crypto ecosystem the place firms leverage gamified experiences to reinforce consumer engagement.

The selection of Telegram as a platform faucets right into a rising development the place blockchain-based video games and tap-to-earn mechanics have seen rising reputation. Different tasks like Notcoin and Hamster Kombat illustrate the effectiveness of such methods in constructing group and sustaining energetic consumer bases.

The HSK token, compliant with the ERC-20 commonplace, has a complete provide of 1 billion models, with a good portion earmarked for ecosystem progress and operational incentives. About 65% of the provision is devoted to ecosystem enlargement, 30% is allotted to employees, and 5% is reserved for future contingencies.

This distribution technique rewards present customers and prepares HashKey International, their flagship digital asset trade, for a noteworthy future.

In response to the announcement, the token will play an important function in numerous situations, from decreasing transaction charges to granting holders unique pre-sale rights and entry to particular occasions throughout HashKey’s platforms.

HashKey Latest Integration

HashKey’s technique to distribute its native tokens via a tap-to-earn recreation on Telegram comes in opposition to a current partnership with The Open Community (TON), a blockchain platform developed by Telegram Messenger.

As reported by Bitcoinist, citing the South China Morning Submit, this partnership is designed to facilitate the conversion of Toncoin into fiat currencies for customers throughout the Asia-Pacific, enhancing the accessibility of the cryptocurrency.

The settlement additionally contains collaborative efforts on numerous ecosystem tasks, providing mentorship and networking alternatives as outlined by the Open Community Basis.

Featured picture created with DALL-E, Chart from TradingView