Harvey Weinstein Retrial Tentatively Set for November 12 in NYC

A tentative new trial date has been set for Harvey Weinstein in New York, following the overturning of his 2020 rape conviction.

In a listening to Friday, Decide Curtis Farber estimated that jury choice may start on Nov. 12 for the brand new trial. In prior hearings, prosecutors have mentioned they’re investigating sexual assault claims from further ladies who’ve come ahead and will search for a attainable new indictment towards the previous Hollywood mogul.

Weinstein’s legal professional, Arthur Aidala, has maintained his shopper’s innocence and has been pushing for an earlier trial date, in September, as he says Weinstein is “struggling tremendously” in jail at Rikers Island as a consequence of a variety of medical points.

On the authentic trial, in February 2020, Weinstein was discovered responsible of legal sexual assault within the first diploma, primarily based on the testimony of Miriam Haley, a former Venture Runway manufacturing assistant, and rape within the third diploma, primarily based on the testimony of aspiring actress Jessica Mann. He was acquitted on three different expenses, and was sentenced to 23 years in jail.

After the conviction was overturned in April, Manhattan D.A. Alvin L. Bragg mentioned that he deliberate to retry that case towards Weinstein.

Weinstein was additionally convicted by a Los Angeles jury in 2022 on three counts towards Jane Doe No. 1, who has since come ahead as former Russian mannequin Evgeniya Chernyshova. Weinstein has additionally filed to enchantment that 16-year jail sentence.