Harvey Weinstein hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia

NEW YORK (AP) — Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been transferred from a New York Metropolis jail to a hospital to bear therapy for quite a lot of well being issues together with COVID-19 and pneumonia in each lungs, his representatives stated Thursday.

Weinstein, who’s awaiting trial in New York on rape and sexual assault expenses, was moved from town’s Rikers Island jail complicated to a locked ward at Bellevue Hospital. The opposite circumstances he was to be handled for included diabetes, hypertension, spinal stenosis, and fluid on his coronary heart and lungs, in accordance with a press release launched by Weinstein’s publicist that attributed the well being info to Craig Rothfeld, Weinstein’s jail guide.

“We proceed to precise our gratitude to the officers, docs and nurses” within the metropolis’s corrections and public hospital programs “who noticed to it that Mr. Weinstein was instantly transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Jail Ward,” stated the publicist, Juda Engelmayer.

Weinstein has had a minimum of one stint at Bellevue earlier than, after he was first dropped at New York Metropolis for authorized proceedings associated to his rape case.

Weinstein, 72, was discovered responsible in 2020 of rape and sexual assault. The conviction was tossed out by appeals judges who stated jurors shouldn’t have heard testimony from girls who had accused the movie producer of misconduct however whose allegations weren’t a part of the case.

A retrial has been scheduled for November.

Whereas his conviction was thrown out, Weinstein has remained behind bars partly as a result of he was sentenced to 16 years in jail in California after he was convicted in a rape case in Los Angeles in 2022.

Weinstein has denied that he raped or sexually assaulted anybody.

At a current courtroom listening to, Weinstein’s attorneys had stated he was unwell and requested for him to be transferred from the jail to the hospital.