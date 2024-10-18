Harvard Failed to Stand Up to CCP Influence on Campus

As first reported by the Free Beacon, following a July investigation into potential transnational repression at an anti-CCP protest on Harvard College’s campus, Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) uncovered stunning paperwork that present Harvard positioned anti-CCP protestors on disciplinary probation whereas taking no motion to handle the unlawful conduct of the pro-CCP agitator who assaulted the protestors.

“That is yet one more instance of Harvard’s appallingly unequal therapy of protestors primarily based on the speech they help. Harvard is punishing courageous college students who spoke out towards the CCP’s human rights abuses whereas not solely letting the coed who assaulted them off scot-free but additionally handing him an apology. The American greater schooling system must get up to the Chinese language Communist Get together’s affect on our nation’s campuses and defend college students who communicate out towards the CCP, not punish them for standing as much as bullies,” mentioned Chairman Moolenaar.

“As soon as once more, Harvard has confirmed to be utterly corrupted by adversarial overseas affect. Harvard is kowtowing to Communist China and as a senior member of the Home Training and the Workforce Committee I’ll proceed working to root out overseas management over our school campuses. We can not enable American establishments of upper schooling to function instruments for Communist China to hold out its transnational repression. I stay up for working with Chairman Moolenaar and Chairwoman Foxx to carry Harvard accountable and to finish Communist China’s infiltration of American universities,” mentioned Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

“I want I might say I used to be shocked, however that is par for the course for Harvard – the one constant a part of the college’s disciplinary requirements is that they’re at all times utilized selectively to the good thing about favored teams. Whether or not it’s pro-Hamas or pro-CCP agitators, directors apologize to and truly encourage some college students to maintain expressing their so-called ‘significant discourse’ on the expense of the protection of different college students. It’s unacceptable, and I admire Chairman Moolenaar shining a lightweight on this main concern,” mentioned Training and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx.

On April 20, 2024, Chinese language Ambassador Xie Feng delivered a speech on the Harvard Kennedy Faculty of Authorities. Throughout Ambassador Xie’s speech, Cosette Wu, a Harvard undergraduate pupil, protested the Chinese language authorities’s human rights abuses by shouting slogans. Subsequently, the pro-CCP agitator dragged her out of the occasion towards her will. As seen on video recorded on the occasion, Harvard officers watched this assault and did nothing to help the sufferer.

Moreover, Tsering Yangchen, one other Harvard pupil protester faraway from the occasion after Wu, later advised Voice of America that the identical graduate pupil approached her and requested for the names of protestors. That particular person then adopted her, inflicting her to really feel afraid on campus.

Notably the paperwork revealed that this graduate pupil didn’t have any authority to function safety on the occasion, and easily took it upon himself as a pupil to forcibly take away Ms. Wu and Ms. Yanchen from the auditorium, rising to the extent of assault, a felony beneath Massachusetts regulation.

Paperwork additionally revealed that Harvard positioned Ms. Wu and Ms. Yangchen on disciplinary probation from Harvard for his or her protest, however took no motion towards the graduate pupil for his assault of the protestors. Actually, Harvard apologized to the graduate pupil for his involvement within the incident.

