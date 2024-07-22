Harry Connick Jr. Says Sigourney Weaver ‘Wouldn’t Talk’ on Copycat Set

Harry Connick Jr. stated that his costar Sigourney Weaver didn’t communicate to him on the set of 1995’s crime thriller Copycat.

“Sigourney Weaver, she’s so unbelievable. She wouldn’t discuss to me,” Connick, 56, stated on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Present with Julia Cunningham on Friday, July 19, whereas selling his newest film Discover Me Falling. “I didn’t meet her until the premiere. She wouldn’t — each time I got here round, she went the opposite approach. She was like, ‘I don’t need to be round that man!’”

He added, “I remembered what it was prefer to be in highschool.”

In Copycat, Connick starred as serial killer Daryll Lee Cullum, who turns into obsessive about psychologist Dr. Helen Hudson, performed by Weaver, 76. Directed by Jon Amiel, the movie additionally starred Holly Hunter and Dermot Mulroney as detectives attempting to trace down the killer.

In accordance with Connick, Copycat was his first position as a younger actor after a number of failed auditions. “Can I offer you some inside grime? I wanna offer you some inside grime,” he stated on The Jess Cagle Present. “So, I used to be a child after I did that. I used to be like 23 years previous, and I’d been happening a bunch of auditions and I wasn’t getting something and I used to be like, ‘Truly, I believe I’m achieved for some time.’ ”

Nonetheless, simply as he was contemplating an performing hiatus, he landed the a part of Callum. “My supervisor stated, there’s a man named Jon Amiel, he’s a British director. He’s doing a movie referred to as Copycat.’ I didn’t know something about it. She goes, ‘Why don’t you simply go meet him?’ I stated okay,” Connick defined.

“So I’m sitting within the room with him and we’re speaking, and he goes, you already know, he’s from England, he stated, ‘Properly, what are you aware about serial killers?’ I stated, ‘You understand, what I see on the information. I don’t know a lot,’” Connick stated.

The singer famous that, throughout the audition, Amiel not solely inquired about his data of serial killers but additionally confirmed curiosity in his New Orleans accent.

“I began, like, giving him some southern expressions and he stated, ‘Okay, thanks,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, effectively there’s one other one!’” he continued. “Then my supervisor calls me like an hour later and says, ‘He needs you for the position,’ and I’m pondering, like, what did I probably do to persuade this man that I may play that man?”