Harry Connick Jr. on How ‘When Harry Met Sally’ Changed His Life

Harry Connick Jr. spoke with hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on Radio Andy about how “When Harry Met Sally…” catapulted his music profession when he was solely 21 years outdated.

“I did two albums, after which the third album was ‘When Harry Met Sally…’ and I went from promoting like 5 or 10 thousand data — which was a tremendous accomplishment for me — to tens of millions of data,” Harry informed Jess and Julia.

He continued, “And that was again within the day, clearly earlier than there have been cell telephones and web and stuff, so there weren’t as many selections. So once you had been on ‘The Tonight Present,’ all people noticed that, or once you had been on the radio or a billboard. It wasn’t like there have been 1,500 artists popping out each month.”

The “When Harry Met Sally…” movie and soundtrack had been launched in July 1989. The soundtrack went 2x Platinum within the US, and Harry gained a GRAMMY for Greatest Jazz Male Vocal Efficiency.

“It was a special time,” Harry mentioned, “so I went from being not very well-known to folks — I bear in mind strolling by way of an airport as soon as and so they had been taking part in it, and individuals are turning and looking out … I can’t describe that feeling ’trigger that’s what I needed my entire life … ‘Simply give me the piano. Give me the microphone. Let me sing for y’all.’ That’s all I needed to do. It’s all I nonetheless wish to do, so to have the possibility, like that was simply, man. I felt just like the luckiest man on the planet.”

