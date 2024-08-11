Harrison Ford, Miley Cyrus and more to be honored as Disney Legends at awards ceremony

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney will bestow “legends” standing to 14 artists, together with Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett and Miley Cyrus, who’ve formed the corporate.

The honorees — who the corporate says have had a “important influence” on Disney’s legacy — embody director James Cameron, iconic movie composer John Williams, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly Ripa, amongst a number of others.

This yr’s class of Disney Legends will likely be inducted into the corporate’s model of the corridor of fame in a ceremony Sunday at The Honda Middle in Anaheim, California, as a a part of the D23 fan conference. Ryan Seacrest is about to host the night.

Director James L. Brooks can also be becoming a member of the starry membership, together with Williams, identified for the scores of the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” franchises, amongst many others.

The star of these franchises, Ford, could have his signature and handprints accomplished up once more over 20 years after he was inducted into the Hollywood Stroll of Fame. The revered actor is additionally becoming a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe within the upcoming “Captain America: Courageous New World.” At Comedian-Con Worldwide, Ford shocked the packed home a ta panel discussing new Marvel initiatives and flexed his muscle tissue to the roaring crowd, channeling his character who transforms into the Purple Hulk.

Fellow MCU actor Bassett, who appeared in “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Perpetually,” can also be being honored. Bassett additionally stars in ABC’s “9-1-1.”

Cyrus, who rose to fame after starring within the Disney Channel present “Hannah Montana” in 2006, is the youngest recipient of the Legends honor. Following her time on the sitcom, Cyrus has had a long-running profession in music, successful her first Grammy Award in February.

Curtis has additionally appeared in her justifiable share of initiatives underneath The Walt Disney Studios banner, from “Beverly Hills Chihuahua” to “You Once more.” She’s additionally set to reprise her position within the upcoming sequel of the fan-favorite film “Freaky Friday,” reverse Lindsey Lohan.

ABC discuss present host and mainstay Ripa will reunite along with her former co-host Seacrest. Her profession on the tv community spans over 30 years, and she or he now hosts “Stay with Kelly and Mark” along with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Disney can also be honoring six behind-the-scenes creatives who’ve contributed to groundbreaking movies, artwork and Disney experiences. These honorees embody Colleen Atwood, an Oscar-winning costume designer, Mark Henn, a outstanding animator, Steve Ditko, the late comics artist identified for characters like Spider-Man and Physician Unusual, Frank Oz, a famous puppeteer and filmmaker, Martha Blanding, a longtime supervisor at The Walt Disney Firm and Disneyland, and Joe Rohde, a former Disney Imagineer.

Earlier Disney Legends embody Elton John, Steve Jobs, Betty White, Dick Van Dyke, Robert Downey Jr. and Whoopi Goldberg. They’re among the many over 300 honorees for the reason that program’s inception in 1987.