Harrison Ford Endorses Kamala Harris-Tim Walz Days Before 2024 Election

Harrison Ford is casting his vote on this 12 months’s presidential election for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

The Shrinking star launched three movies in partnership with the Harris-Walz marketing campaign, the place he defined his determination to help the vp and Minnesota governor over Donald Trump.

“When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, ‘For God’s sake, don’t do that once more,’ it’s a must to concentrate,” Ford stated in a single video (above). “They’re telling us one thing essential. These aren’t comfortable individuals. They’re governors, generals, standing up towards the chief of the occasion they spent their lives advocating for.”

He defined that for many individuals, this would be the first time they’ve ever voted for somebody who doesn’t have an “R” for Republican subsequent to the names listed as a result of “they know this actually issues.”

“The reality is that this, Kamala Harris will shield your proper to disagree together with her about insurance policies or concepts, after which, as we’ve performed for hundreds of years, we’ll debate them. We’ll work on them collectively, and we’ll transfer ahead,” the Indiana Jones star continued. “The opposite man, he calls for unquestioning loyalty, says he desires revenge. I’m Harrison Ford. I’ve obtained one vote — similar as anybody else — and I’m going to make use of it to maneuver ahead. I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris.”

In one other video launched in collaboration with the marketing campaign, Ford identified that he doesn’t agree with Harris and Walz on each single coverage, nor does he suppose they’re excellent, however “these two individuals consider within the rule of legislation.”

In a 3rd video launched in collaboration with the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz marketing campaign, Harrison Ford famous that he doesn’t agree with them on each single coverage, nor does he suppose they’re excellent, however “these two individuals consider within the rule of legislation” pic.twitter.com/1WivXNrpZi — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 2, 2024

“They consider in science,” he continued. “They consider that while you govern, you accomplish that for all People. They consider that we’re on this collectively. These are concepts I consider in. These are individuals I can get behind.”

The Star Wars star additionally famous that he’s annoyed about “a number of issues on this nation,” like he’s “certain” different persons are, too. “However the different man, he spent 4 years turning us towards one another whereas embracing dictators and tyrants all over the world,” he added. “That’s not who we’re. We don’t have to make America nice once more. Come on, we’re nice, however what we want is to work collectively once more. What we want is a president who works for all of us once more.”

Within the third video, Ford addressed individuals who nonetheless might not be certain about who to vote for main as much as the Nov. 5 presidential election.

“In the event you’re nonetheless on the fence, right here’s a superb factor to have a look at: Who’s attempting to scare you into voting for them? Who’s attempting to make you have a look at your neighbors with anger, suspicion, hatred, and who’s encouraging you to construct one thing with the individuals round you?” he stated. “It will be very nice to maneuver ahead.”

“In the event you’re nonetheless on the fence, this is a superb factor to have a look at: Who’s attempting to scare you into voting for them?” Harrison Ford says in a video endorsing Kamala Harris. “And who’s encouraging you to construct one thing with the individuals round you?” pic.twitter.com/twP965QhG6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 2, 2024

Ford’s endorsement comes on the heels of LeBron James declaring his support for the vice president and Minnesota governor in a social media put up on Thursday. He wrote: “What are we even speaking about right here?? After I take into consideration my children and my household and the way they’ll develop up, the selection is obvious to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

Cardi B additionally expressed her help for Harris at her Milwaukee rally on Friday, the place the rapper gave a 10-minute speech, saying she hadn’t backed Trump or Joe Biden earlier than he dropped out of the election. However when Harris entered the race, it “modified my thoughts utterly.”

“I didn’t think about any candidates till she joined and spoke the phrases I needed to listen to about the way forward for this nation,” Cardi B stated of the vp. “I consider each phrase she says. She’s passionate, compassionate, empathetic and, most significantly, she’s real looking. Kamala acknowledges that this nation is in danger and that we have to strengthen our financial system and tackle the rising price of dwelling.”

Then, she turned her focus to Trump’s current feedback about defending girls whether or not they “prefer it or not.”

“Safety for girls — particularly relating to maternal and psychological well being care — shouldn’t be about telling us what to do with our our bodies,” the rapper famous. “It’s about supporting us and offering the care we want for our decisions. Folks like Donald Trump don’t consider girls deserve rights.”

Ford, James and Bardi B be a part of a number of celebrities endorsing Harris and Walz, together with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, George Clooney, Bruce Springsteen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael Keaton, Eminem, Leonardo DiCaprio, Unhealthy Bunny and Arnold Schwarzenegger, amongst others.