Harrison Butker Reacts to Paris Olympics Drag Queen Performance

Harrison Butker is talking out a few panel of drag queens allegedly “mocking” the Final Supper on the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“That is loopy,” the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs kicker, 29, captioned a screenshot through his Instagram Story on Friday, July 26, earlier than quoting the bible. He additionally posted a 20-second clip of the second through X, sharing a snippet of the bible verse he was quoting: “God isn’t mocked.”

Within the clip, the digicam targeted on a performer within the heart of an extended desk earlier than it panned out, exhibiting extra performers in positions that some in comparison with the depiction of the Final Supper.

Butker obtained tons of assist within the remark part of his publish on X, with many followers writing, “Amen.” Nonetheless, some social media customers had been divided over his remarks, like one who quoted a verse about not judging others.

The NFL participant’s commentary on the Paris Olympics second comes two months after he made headlines for the controversial remarks he made throughout his commencement speech at Benedictine School in Might. Throughout his deal with, he singled out girls graduating from the Catholic liberal arts school by saying, “It’s you, the ladies, who’ve had essentially the most diabolical lies informed to you.”

“What number of of you’re sitting right here now, about to cross this stage, and are serious about all of the promotions and titles you will get in your profession?” he mentioned. “A few of you might go on to guide profitable careers on this planet however I’d enterprise to guess that almost all of you’re most enthusiastic about your marriage and the kids you’ll carry into this world.”

Referring to his spouse, Isabelle Butker, the three-time Tremendous Bowl champion added, “I’m past blessed with the numerous abilities God has given me nevertheless it can’t be overstated that each one of my success is made doable as a result of a woman I met in band class again in center faculty would convert to the religion and develop into my spouse and embrace some of the essential titles of all — homemaker.”

Social media customers, celebrities and even Harrison’s teammates reacted to his speech, through which he additionally slammed LGBTQIA+ rights, IVF and surrogacy as household planning strategies. Moreover, he quoted outspoken feminist Taylor Swift, referring to her solely as “my teammate’s girlfriend.” (Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce and 14-time Grammy Award winner, 34, have been courting since summer season 2023.)

He broke his silence on the matter throughout the Regina Caeli Academy Braveness Underneath Fireplace Gala, through which he doubled down on his beliefs and stood by his statements.

“It’s now, over the previous few days, my beliefs or what folks suppose I imagine have been the main target of numerous discussions across the globe,” he mentioned. “On the outset, many individuals expressed a stunning stage of hate. However as the times went on, even those that disagreed with my viewpoints shared their assist for my freedom of faith.”

He added, “It’s a choice I’ve consciously made and one I don’t remorse in any respect.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11.