Harris Tells Fox News’ Bret Baier Her Presidency ‘Will Not Be A Continuation’ Of Joe Biden’s

Vice President Kamala Harris informed Fox Information’ Bret Baier on Wednesday her presidency “won’t be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency” if she wins subsequent month, defending her report as vp in a contentious interview with the longtime Fox host—her first-ever look on the community because the race stays razor-thin.

At one level within the virtually 30-minute dialog on Fox Information’ “Particular Report,” Baier requested Harris if something got here to thoughts that she would do otherwise from Biden if she had been elected, after she mentioned in a earlier interview nothing “involves thoughts,” prompting Harris to inform Baier she hasn’t spent most of her profession in Washington, DC, and she or he would solicit concepts from Republicans and enterprise leaders. Later, Baier requested Harris if she had seen a decline in Biden’s psychological acuity, to which she defended Biden’s report however mentioned “Joe Biden shouldn’t be on the poll … and Donald Trump is”—a recurring theme from the interview, as Harris usually sought to direct the dialog towards Trump. Harris and Baier kicked off the interview with a contentious dialogue about immigration, a tricky challenge for Harris, with Harris largely avoiding criticizing Biden-era insurance policies and trying to steer the dialog towards former President Donald Trump and his makes an attempt to kill a bipartisan border invoice. Harris informed Baier she doesn’t consider in decriminalizing border crossings, a reversal of her stance in 2019, when she informed “The View” she was “in favor of claiming that we’re not going to deal with people who find themselves undocumented [and] cross the borders as criminals.” Harris, repeating a remark she has levied towards Trump earlier than, mentioned the previous president used the invoice to spice up his marketing campaign and accused him of preferring to “run on an issue as an alternative of fixing an issue.” Harris additionally doubled down on her feedback this week through which she known as Trump “more and more unstable,” deflecting a query from Baier about her potential presidency and blasting Trump as somebody who’s “unfit to serve.” Baier and Harris talked over one another a number of occasions through the interview, creating tense exchanges that when led to Harris insisting she was “in the course of responding to” a degree that was raised by Baier.

Key Background

Harris’ interview on Fox Information comes after the vp was criticized by Republicans for not agreeing to extra interviews forward of the election and taking interviews with sympathetic retailers like “The Howard Stern Present,” “The View” and “The Breakfast Membership.” Harris additionally lately made an look on “60 Minutes.” Wednesday’s interview marked her first formal sit-down with the right-leaning media outlet. Harris spokesman Ian Sams informed Vainness Honest’s “Contained in the Hive” the Fox Information interview would serve Harris nicely due to the community’s excessive scores—it constantly out-rates CNN and MSNBC—and its share of viewers who’re undecided voters. Sams additionally framed the interview as a chance for Harris to talk to viewers who he mentioned are sometimes “fed a bunch of crap” by Fox Information, whose opinion hosts are frequent Harris critics and Trump defenders. Trump, for his half, has sat for a number of interviews on Fox Information, however lately backed out of interviews with CNBC and CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

Will Harris Seem On Joe Rogan’s Podcast?

Harris is contemplating sitting for an interview with the “Joe Rogan Expertise,” which is among the many hottest U.S. podcasts, Reuters reported—one other unlikely platform for the vp.

