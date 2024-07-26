Harris pushes cease-fire after Netanyahu meets with her, Biden separately

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Joe Biden on the White Home on Thursday to debate the U.S.-Israeli relationship amid tensions over the continuing battle in Gaza and a altering political panorama in america.

“Welcome again, Mr. Prime Minister. We bought loads to speak about,” Biden stated in short remarks shortly earlier than cameras left the room.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks following a gathering with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Eisenhower Govt Workplace Constructing on the White Home advanced in Washington, D.C., on July 25, 2024. Julia Nikhinson/AP

Vice President Kamala Harris — who’s searching for to succeed Biden — met with Netanyahu later within the day and took the lead in addressing the general public about their discussions.

She has been extra outspoken than Biden about killed Palestinian civilians and referred to as on Israel to permit extra humanitarian assist in, and later harassed the significance for Israel to keep away from extra civilian casualties in Gaza.

“We can not look away within the face of those tragedies. We can not permit ourselves to grow to be numb to the struggling. And I cannot be silent,” Harris stated following her assembly.

Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu within the Vice President’s ceremonial workplace on the Eisenhower Govt Workplace Constructing in Washington, July 25, 2024. Roberto Schmidt/AFP by way of Getty Photographs

The conferences got here simply hours after Biden, in an Oval Workplace handle, instructed Individuals that getting peace in Gaza — ending the combating between Israel and Hamas and liberating hostages — is certainly one of his prime objectives in his remaining six months in workplace. Netanyahu to date has resisted Biden’s efforts, rejecting his requires a cease-fire.

Netanyahu introduced up their lengthy relationship and different Israeli leaders Biden has identified all through his profession.

“From a proud Jew Zionist to a proud Irish American Zionist, I need to thanks for 50 years of public service and 50 years of help for the state of Israel. And I look ahead to discussing with you at the moment and dealing with you within the months forward on the good points earlier than us,” Netanyahu stated.

Biden mirrored on that first assembly, joking, “I used to be solely 12 then.”

Different U.S. officers attending included Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White Home nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby instructed reporters that the president was going to press Netanyahu to assist “shut the gaps” with the peace deal that will return the Israeli hostages.

“We’re nearer now than we’ve got ever been earlier than,” he stated.

The assembly between Netanyahu and the president lasted for about an hour and a half, the Israeli prime minister’s workplace stated.

It was the primary time the leaders have come face-to-face since Biden introduced he was dropping out of the presidential race and endorsed Harris’ run.

Each leaders met with American households of Israeli hostages, based on the White Home.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive for a gathering within the Vice President’s ceremonial workplace on the Eisenhower Govt Workplace Constructing in Washington, July 25, 2024. Roberto Schmidt/AFP by way of Getty Photographs

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, one of many members of the family, instructed reporters following their assembly that they felt “extra optimistic than we’ve got because the first spherical of the releases in late November, early December.”

“We bought absolute dedication from the Biden administration and from Prime Minister Netanyahu that they perceive the urgency of this second now, to waste no time, and to finish this deal because it presently stands,” he stated.

The households additionally disregarded considerations that Biden not searching for a second time period may damage the possibilities of a deal coming collectively, arguing it may truly assist.

“I truly assume it permits the president to be laser-focused on the issues which are true priorities to him, and saving human beings, cherished human beings,” Rachel Goldberg, the mom of hostage Hersch Goldberg-Polin, stated.

Kirby wouldn’t touch upon why Harris was assembly with Netanyahu later however famous that she had marketing campaign occasions whereas Biden met with the prime minister.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint assembly of Congress within the chamber of the Home of Representatives on the U.S. Capitol, on July 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Kent Nishimura/Getty Photographs

Harris and Netanyahu shook arms earlier than U.S. and Israeli flags round 5:10 p.m. in her ceremonial workplace.

Solely Harris spoke to reporters following the conferences and reiterated that Israel has the precise to defend itself however added, “the way it does so issues.”

“I’ve met with the households of those American hostages a number of occasions now, and I’ve instructed them every time they don’t seem to be alone, and I stand with them. And President Biden and I are working on daily basis to convey them house,” she stated.

Harris stated that she talked to Netanyahu about her “severe concern” concerning the collateral harm and struggling of Gazan civilians.

“With over 2 million folks going through excessive ranges of meals insecurity, and half 1,000,000 folks going through catastrophic ranges of acute meals insecurity. What has occurred in Gaza over the previous 9 months is devastating; the pictures of lifeless kids and determined, hungry folks fleeing for security, typically displaced for the second, third or fourth time,” she stated.

Harris addressed the teams who’ve been calling for a cease-fire and peace within the Center East, and pushed for a two-state resolution saying “I see you, I hear you.”

“Allow us to all condemn terrorism and violence. Allow us to all do what we are able to to stop the struggling of harmless civilians. And allow us to condemn antisemitism, Islamophobia and hate of any sort. And allow us to work to unite our nation,” she stated.

The White Home assembly comes a day after Netanyahu addressed a joint assembly of Congress, which Harris didn’t attend, holding a beforehand scheduled marketing campaign occasion as an alternative.

President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu within the Oval Workplace on the White Home, on July 25, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik/Getty Photographs

The prime minister has praised Biden for “half century of friendship to Israel” and U.S. help following the Oct. 7 assaults.

“He rightly referred to as Hamas ‘sheer evil.’ He dispatched two plane carriers to the Center East to discourage a wider conflict. And he got here to Israel to face with us throughout our darkest hour — a go to that may by no means be forgotten,” Netanyahu stated in his speech to lawmakers on Wednesday.

The prime minister didn’t point out Harris. However he did laud former President Donald Trump for his help of Israel throughout his 4 years in workplace.

Netanyahu is scheduled to satisfy with Trump Friday at Mar-a-Lago.

The prime minister has referred to as on the U.S. to supply bipartisan help for Israel in the course of the battle and urged leaders to, “Give us the instruments sooner and we’ll end the job sooner.”

“Israel will struggle till we destroy Hamas’ navy capabilities and its position in Gaza and convey all our hostages house. That is what whole victory means. And we’ll accept nothing much less.”

President Joe Biden shakes arms with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu throughout a gathering within the Oval Workplace of the White Home in Washington, D.C., on July 25, 2024. Jim Watson/AFP by way of Getty Photographs

In Could, Biden paused a cargo to Israel of unguided bombs citing considerations that they may very well be used on civilians.

Congress despatched $26 billion in assist to Israel and offered humanitarian aid for folks in Gaza in April as a part of a international assist bundle.

About $4 billion of that was devoted to replenishing Israel’s missile protection methods. Greater than $9 billion of the overall went towards humanitarian help in Gaza.