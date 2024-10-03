harris: Kamala Harris feeling the heat? Her husband, Doug Emhoff, forcefully slapped ex-girlfriend for flirting with another man at Cannes Film Festival

Following expenses that Doug Emhoff struck her ex-girlfriend, Vice President Kamala Harris’s earlier condemnations of home abuse and sexual assault perpetrators have come again to hang-out her. Critics posit that Harris’ prior statements supporting survivors of abuse have provoked renewed debate in gentle of the Emhoff expenses.

Doug Emhoff, 59, allegedly slapped the lady within the face so laborious that she whirled round whereas ready in a valet queue late at evening after a Cannes Movie Competition occasion in Could 2012.

The identify is not going to be disclosed, as she is a profitable New York lawyer, however can be known as a pseudonym, ‘Jane’, as quoted by The Day by day Mail.

Jane first mentioned in 2014 that she had dated Emhoff, and she or he repeated the entire story of his alleged abuse in 2018, when then-Senator Kamala Harris was within the highlight for grilling Supreme Court docket Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a Senate listening to over sexual assault claims.

The friends, who all needed to not be named for worry of punishment by Emhoff, supplied with pictures of him and Jane collectively from 2012, in addition to different papers and communications verifying the story as reported by the Day by day Mail



Additionally Learn : US election 2024: Huge win for Kamala Harris? Spouse Melania Trump shouldn’t be backing Donald Trump on key polls difficulty, declare experiencesThe bombshell expenses come after it was revealed that Emhoff cheated on his first spouse and mom of his two youngsters round 2008, allegedly by impregnating his daughter’s babysitter, who additionally labored as her grade college instructor. Emhoff admitted to an affair with nanny and instructor Najen Naylor, in accordance with pals. Emhoff admitted to impregnating Naylor, accusing her of inflicting a miscarriage. Nevertheless, he even paid Naylor $80,000 and had her signal a non-disclosure settlement. Emhoff, recognized for being an ally to girls and towards poisonous masculinity, has beforehand been dubbed a ‘spouse man’.Jane was sobbing when she was hit by her then-boyfriend, Doug Emhoff, who thought she was flirting. Jane broke up with him that evening.

Three pals of Jane Emhoff, a girl who was allegedly assaulted by him, have shared their experiences. Jane was embarrassed and self-delusionated after the incident, which led her to name her businessman good friend for cover. The buddies mentioned Emhoff was unapologetic in regards to the abuse and by no means apologized. Jane and Emhoff by no means noticed one another once more

In March 2012, Kamala Harris met Doug Emhoff, who shortly dated her after their first date. They married in August 2014 and had a daughter, Ella.

Jane tried to place apart her misgivings about Emhoff after his alleged confession about Naylor, however the journey was booked. The buddies mentioned that Jane thought no one would care about her story till Harris’ rise to energy made Emhoff a notable public determine, at which level she grew to become afraid of retaliation if she ever spoke out. They believed it was within the public curiosity to reveal Emhoff’s alleged hypocrisy.

FAQs:

What precisely are the allegations towards Doug Emhoff?

Doug Emhoff is accused of punching his ex-girlfriend, ‘Jane,’ in 2012 through the Cannes Movie Competition out of jealousy. Three friends of Jane corroborated the story to the Day by day Mail.

How will this affect Kamala Harris?

The fees towards Emhoff put a pall over Vice President Kamala Harris, notably contemplating her help for ladies’s rights and place towards home violence. Critics are questioning her quiet on the matter.

