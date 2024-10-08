Harris and Trump marked 1 year since the Oct. 7 attacks with tributes to the victims : NPR

toggle caption Kent Nishimura/Getty Pictures/Getty Pictures North America

One 12 months after Hamas attacked Israel, each major-party presidential candidates marked the date on Monday with guarantees of continued help for the Jewish state.

Vice President Harris remembered the victims of the Oct. 7 assault by planting a memorial tree at her residence on the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., whereas former President Trump visited a sacred website for Hasidic Jews in Queens, N.Y.

“I’ll always remember October 7, and the world should always remember,” Harris mentioned throughout a tree-planting ceremony on the grounds of the vp’s residence. “We should work to make sure nothing just like the horrors of October 7 can ever occur once more.”

Hamas, which controls Gaza, killed about 1,200 folks in Israel on Oct. 7 and took some 250 hostage in Gaza, in response to Israel. A 12 months later , greater than 100 hostages are nonetheless unaccounted for. Israel’s response to the assault has killed at the least 41,000 folks in Gaza, in response to Gaza well being officers.

Harris reiterated her help for Israel’s protection, and promised the Biden administration would proceed working to free the remaining hostages in Gaza. She then learn the names of seven lacking Americans.

Harris additionally known as for efforts to “relieve the immense struggling of harmless Palestinians in Gaza who’ve skilled a lot ache and loss over the 12 months.”

She appeared alongside her husband Doug Emhoff, who’s Jewish and and who has led White Home efforts to combat antisemitism.

Trump visited a Jewish holy website in New York

Trump met with members of an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in New York on Monday morning, and visited the grave of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, an influential orthodox rabbi who died in 1994. Trump was then scheduled to attend an Oct. 7 remembrance occasion Monday night with Jewish leaders, in response to Trump marketing campaign officers.

Hamas’ acknowledged objective is the elimination of Israel and the institution of a Palestinian state. Israel says the target of the battle in Gaza is to remove Hamas .

The battle has uncovered rifts inside the Democratic Occasion over the Biden-Harris administration’s help for Israel . These divides are notably pronounced amongst youthful voters — a key voting bloc for Democrats and a gaggle extra doubtless than older voters to specific sympathy for the Palestinian folks . In accordance with the Pew Analysis Heart, voters ages 18-29 are also much less supportive of U.S. army support to Israel.

Trump has sought to capitalize on these tensions inside his rival’s get together, saying lately that any Jewish voter who helps a Democrat is a “idiot.” These remarks drew widespread criticism from Jewish organizations throughout the ideological spectrum.

He continued emphasizing the message in an interview Monday with radio host Hugh Hewitt. “I did extra for Israel than anyone, I did extra for the Jewish folks than anyone, and it is not a reciprocal, as they are saying,” Trump mentioned.

Later Monday, Trump delivered remarks in Miami at an occasion honoring victims of the Oct. 7 assault. Talking to a room of supporters following a candle-lighting ceremony, Trump known as the assault by Hamas-led militants “an assault on humanity itself.”