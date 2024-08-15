Harmony Artists Adds Billy Estes and Michael Tate as Territorial Agents

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The boutique reserving company Concord Artists introduced the addition of two new territorial brokers – Billy Estes and Michael Tate – to its workforce.

Billy Estes joins Concord from Nebraska’s historic Midwest Theater, the place he spent 22 years, most lately serving because the venue’s Government Director.

Billy resides on a farm in Western Nebraska. He grows specialty crops on his natural farm, accompanied by his two canine, three cats, and chickens. He has two grownup kids.

Michael Tate has labored within the music and leisure trade, each on the stay facet as a performer and bandleader, in addition to the trade facet as a producer and agent.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Concord Artists, a properly revered and devoted company,” Tate mentioned.

Estes will probably be masking mid-west territories and Tate will deal with the Northeast.