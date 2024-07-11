Harken Hall To Open In Madison In The Fall Of 2024

MADISON, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Harken Corridor, a model new live performance venue centered round a 700-seat efficiency area and a state-of-the-art recording studio, will formally open its doorways this fall.

Situated at 514 Madison Station Blvd within the Nashville suburb of Madison, TN, Harken Corridor will search to host performances from touring artists together with company occasions, organizational conferences, weddings, and group occasions.

The constructing attracts a design aesthetic that matches with Madison’s historic sensibilities and is constructed primarily of wooden, whereas inside partitions are lined with corral board from the identical timber package deal to create a custom-built acoustic atmosphere.

The inside additionally options thrives akin to re-sawn lumber whereas the outside contains stonework to reflect a few of its neighborhood’s historic church buildings.

Technical capabilities on the venue embody built-in broadcast and streaming capabilities, permitting for dwell performances to be shared on the web with followers.

Bookings for live shows, weddings, audio recordings, company and personal occasions, and extra shall be open Fall of 2024.

“We would like this to be a spot the place individuals could make and listen to good music, get pleasure from social gatherings, be handled hospitably, and really feel snug,” says Jamie Amos, Harken Corridor president and veteran music video and tv producer. “When you’ve gotten a multipurpose construction like this one, the humanities and curiosity within the arts are inclined to cross-pollinate. Ideally, Harken Corridor would be the seedbed and point of interest of a neighborhood during which artists can create and collaborate.”