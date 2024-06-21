Hard Rock Casino Rockford Reveals Grand Opening Date

ROCKFORD, ILL (CelebrityAccess)—The extremely anticipated opening of Rockford’s long-desired on line casino is sort of right here. Arduous Rock Worldwide has revealed the grand opening date for Arduous Rock On line casino Rockford’s everlasting facility: Thursday (August 29), with a star-studded Guitar Smash in Arduous Rock custom. The doorways will open to the general public at roughly 3:00 p.m.

“I’d wish to thank the Rockford neighborhood and the State of Illinois for welcoming Arduous Rock and our distinctive model of world-class leisure to the larger area,” mentioned Jon Lucas, Chief Working Officer at Arduous Rock Worldwide. “The financial impression of this on line casino will present tons of of recent jobs and increase the leisure choices for anybody dwelling close to or visiting Rockford. We’re thrilled to welcome this new property to our world portfolio of over 300 Arduous Rock venues.”

The brand new on line casino, positioned instantly off the I-90 State Avenue exit at 7801 E. State Avenue in Rockford, boasts greater than 175,000 sq. toes of gaming, leisure, and hospitality house. It incorporates a numerous array of points of interest, together with practically 1,300 slot machines, 50 stay desk video games, a poker site, a state-of-the-art sportsbook, six distinctive eating places, and a Rock Store providing genuine Arduous Rock merchandise and extra.

“We’re extraordinarily pleased with our staff members who helped make our preliminary Opening Act location a hit, and we welcome all these new to the staff who’ve labored so exhausting making ready for this long-awaited day,” says Geno Iafrate, President of Arduous Rock On line casino Rockford. “It’s been 30 years within the making for Rockford, and the wait is over. We’re excited to welcome visitors to our home to showcase and increase the legendary Arduous Rock model.”

One of many highlights of the brand new on line casino is the Arduous Rock Stay leisure venue, which spans 23,000 sq. toes and might accommodate as much as 2,000 visitors for live shows and performances.