Happy Days, SNL, West Wing Cast Reunions at 2024 Emmys

The West Wing, Comfortable Days, Saturday Night time Reside, Reba and Schitt’s Creek have been among the many fashionable collection to reunite their casts on the 2024 Emmys.

With NBC’s The West Wing celebrating the twenty fifth anniversary of its collection premiere on Sept. 22, 1999, the present’s stars Martin Sheen, Dulé Hill, Janel Maloney, Richard Schiff and Allison Janney took the stage in entrance of a duplicate of its Oval Workplace set. Aaron Sorkin created this system that ran for seven seasons and centered on the administration of President Josiah Bartlet (Sheen).

“It’s arduous to imagine that simply 25 years in the past, Aaron and the writers truly had to make use of their imaginations to create attention-grabbing plotlines for The West Wing,” Janney quipped. Schiff added, “In contrast to right now, the place storylines might be plucked proper off the information — storylines that writers would have deemed a bit far-fetched, if not completely ridiculous, 25 years in the past.”

In honor of the fiftieth anniversary of Comfortable Days’ premiere episode that aired on ABC on Jan. 15, 1974, the sitcom’s stars Ron Howard and Henry Winkler appeared in entrance of a duplicate of the present’s acquainted setting, Arnold’s Restaurant. On the Garry Marshall-created collection that ran for 11 seasons, Howard performed Richie Cunningham, whereas Winkler portrayed Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli.

Comfortable Days stars Ron Howard and Henry Winkler on the 2024 Emmys. Kevin Winter/Getty Photographs

“Appears like house,” Winkler mentioned about becoming a member of Howard in entrance of the backdrop. Howard then famous that the collection’ memorable theme music was not taking part in, and he prompted Winkler to do one thing about it.

When Winkler defined that he was out of shape, Howard replied, “You went to the Yale Faculty of Drama, Henry. you are able to do it.” Winkler then hit the jukebox together with his elbow, as his character was recognized to do on the collection, and the theme music began taking part in.

Earlier within the Emmys telecast, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers and Bowen Yang took the stage in the course of the Saturday Night time Reside reunion, and a few of them have been wildly mistaken about collection creator Lorne Michaels‘ win-loss report from the earlier ceremonies.

Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers, Kristen Wiig and Bowen Yang on the 2024 Emmys. Kevin Winter/Getty Photographs

Wiig knowledgeable the gang that the group had heard a rumor backstage that Michaels had been nominated for an Emmy 85 occasions previously however had by no means received. She addressed Michaels, who was within the viewers, by saying, “You do have worth, you might be worthy, and you aren’t and have by no means been a loser — though you may have misplaced lots.”

Rudolph agreed and advised Michaels, “Each a type of 85 occasions you misplaced, you have been robbed.”

Yang added, “It will get higher. Simply because SNL didn’t work, doesn’t imply your subsequent concept received’t. Hold dreaming.”

Lastly, Meyers chimed in to appropriate his fellow SNL standouts by explaining that Michaels has, in actual fact, received 21 Emmys, with the NBC sketch collection having collected over 200 trophies.

Abruptly, the presenters have been altering their tune. “That’s an excessive amount of,” Wiig mentioned of SNL’s cumulative haul. Rudolph mentioned, “I can’t imagine you’re complaining about this, Lorne. To not be impolite, however develop up.”

Additionally reuniting onstage to current an Emmy have been Reba co-stars Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman. The pair boasted that they didn’t want a teleprompter and had every part memorized in case of any technical glitches.

“We don’t telephone it in anymore,” Peterman mentioned. “Let’s present all people that we memorized all the nominees’ names. Eyes shut.” Evidently, their reminiscence wasn’t as flawless as they could have hoped.

Additionally reuniting have been the celebs of Schitt’s Creek, as Emmys co-hosts Dan Levy and Eugene Levy have been joined on the stage towards the top of the ceremony by fellow collection co-stars Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara.

This story was initially revealed on Sept. 15 at 6:40 p.m.