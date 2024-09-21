Hansi Flick’s message to the Barcelona locker room after 2-1 loss to AS Monaco

After a flying begin, FC Barcelona confronted their first defeat of the 2024/25 marketing campaign final night time once they had been overwhelmed 2-1 by AS Monaco of their UEFA Champions League opener.

A crimson card to Eric Garcia very early modified all the complexion of the match as Barça needed to play for 80 minutes with ten males.

Despite the fact that Lamine Yamal scored his first Champions League aim on the night time, it was not sufficient to salvage something for Barça at Stade Louis II.

Hansi Flick’s calm message to the Barcelona gamers

Often, a loss sparks loads of nerves at Barcelona, each on and off the pitch. However new supervisor Hansi Flick has introduced a way of calmness and pragmatism with him this season, reviews SPORT.

As per the report, in his handle to the gamers after the match, Flick maintained a totally composed manner, aiming to reassure them.

Flick not apprehensive after Barça’s defeat to Monaco. (Picture by Alex Caparros/Getty Pictures)

His speak was temporary, simple, and aligned together with his later feedback on the press convention. He instructed the workforce that this match shouldn’t be taken as a reference level as a consequence of Garcia’s expulsion, which modified the whole lot.

Flick expressed satisfaction with the perspective and character proven by the Barcelona gamers all through the match, regardless of some remoted errors.

The German tactician additionally appreciated how the workforce endured collectively and is satisfied that this expertise will assist them not solely to rectify errors but additionally to strengthen as a unit.

As he later reiterated within the post-match speak and communicated to the squad: “There are seven extra matches within the Champions League, and I’m assured that if we proceed like this, we are going to win lots of them.”

Up subsequent for Barcelona is a La Liga encounter towards Villarreal, and Flick will hope that his workforce bounces again strongly to safe their sixth consecutive win within the league.