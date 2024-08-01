Hannah Waddingham to Narrate BBC Animated Christmas Special ‘Tiddler’

Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham will lead the solid of a half-hour animated particular airing on the BBC and BBC iPlayer this Christmas, Tiddler.

The BBC and Magic Gentle Footage have tailored the movie from the U.Ok.’s primary image e-book creators, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, following a small gray fish with an enormous creativeness who will get misplaced within the deep extensive ocean — till he’s saved by his personal storytelling.

The solid, led by Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Recreation of Thrones) because the narrator, additionally stars Lolly Adefope (Ghosts, Saltburn) as Miss Skate, Jayde Adams (Ruby Talking, Alma’s Not Regular) as Plaice and different characters, plus Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey, The Journey) within the a number of voice roles of Fisherman, Whale, Starfish and Anchovy. The particular may even function the voices of kid actors Reuben Kirby within the title position and Theo Fraser as Johnny Dory.

The movie is described as “an underwater journey in regards to the energy of creativeness and discovering confidence in your self — and the right way to be content material as just a little fish in an enormous ocean.”

Waddingham mentioned: “Voicing the narrator for this Christmas particular from Magic Gentle Footage has been an actual pleasure to report. Tiddler is the story of the storyteller in all of us, and helps kids perceive what it’s wish to be a small fish in a really massive pond (and we’ve all felt THAT in life!) I’ve beloved studying the books by Julia and Axel to my daughter through the years and it’s so pretty to get to deliver considered one of them to display on this stunning animation.”

Creator Julia Donaldson added: “Tiddler is all about storytelling and massive imaginations — issues which can be actually necessary to me as a author. The movie captures the center of the story and brings it to life with a incredible solid, I’m notably impressed by the younger little one actors who take the lead on this adaptation.”

Tiddler is tailored from the profitable image e-book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. The movie is the twelfth animated particular of their work to be produced by Magic Gentle Footage for the BBC. Final 12 months’s animation noticed an viewers of 8.6 million tune in to observe Tabby McTat.