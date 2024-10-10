Han Kang 1st South Korean writer to win Nobel Prize in literature : NPR

toggle caption Lee Jin-man/AP

South Korean creator Han Kang has gained the Nobel Prize in Literature. She is the primary Korean author and the eighteenth girl to win the award. In 2016, she gained the Worldwide Booker Prize for her novel The Vegetarian. She was the primary Korean author to win that award as properly.

The brand new laureate is the 121st winner of what’s extensively seen as probably the most prestigious award in world literature. Based by Swedish inventor and industrialist Alfred Nobel, the award is meant for an creator who has “produced within the discipline of literature probably the most excellent work in a great path.” Nobel prizes have been awarded since 1901.

The author, who’s 53 years previous, has established a readership far past her house nation, wrote critic Leland Cheuk in a current NPR evaluate of her novel Greek Classes.

Han Kang “has carved out a world popularity for doing unsettling, transgressive work that is as unpredictable as it’s confrontational,” he wrote. However this novel, a couple of girl who’s misplaced the power to talk, and indicators as much as examine historical Greek with an teacher slowly shedding his sight, incorporates “a hopeful, and humane perception within the redemptive energy of affection.”

“The studying expertise is like that of watching a quiet indie movie that tugs little by little at your heartstrings till you are rendered speechless with each disappointment and hope by the ultimate pages,” he wrote.

In its quotation, the Swedish Academy counseled Han “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historic traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.”

“In her oeuvre,” the Academy wrote, “Han Kang confronts historic traumas and invisible units of guidelines and, in every of her works, exposes the fragility of human life. She has a singular consciousness of the connections between physique and soul, the residing and the lifeless, and in her poetic and experimental fashion has turn out to be an innovator in up to date prose.”

In a 2016 NPR interview, Han spoke to the depth and darkness in lots of her books. “I at all times really feel I’m questioning once I write novels, and I wished to take care of my long-lasting query about human violence and the likelihood or impossibility of refusing it,” she stated. “And I might be comfortable if the readers might share my questions.”

Han Kang joins the ranks of Ernest Hemingway, William Faulkner, Toni Morrison, Gabriel García Márquez and Bob Dylan (a controversial decide who gained in 2016.)

For the previous few many years, the Nobel literature class has been dominated by white authors. Between 2000 and 2023, solely seven individuals of shade have gained. That’s a major change from the Nobel literature awards of the Eighties and early Nineties, when authors of shade from Egypt, Nigeria, Mexico, Japan, Saint Lucia and the U.S. all gained inside the similar decade.

Chinese language author Can Xue was predicted by bookies to have the most effective odds of successful this 12 months, with the British betting firm Ladbrokes giving her 6/1 odds as of Wednesday afternoon, because of the prominence of such books as The Final Lover. Her novel Love within the New Millennium and story assortment I Reside within the Slums have been each longlisted for the Worldwide Booker Prize. (Ladbrokes gave the next-best odds to Australian novelist Gerald Murnane, Japanese author Haruki Murakami, Greek author Ersi Sotiropoulos and Argentinian author César Aira.)