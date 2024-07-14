Hamster Kombat Surges 14,000% After Bybit Opens Pre-Market Trading

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Viral clicker sport Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) exploded 14,000% after being listed on Bybit Pre-Market Buying and selling.

Throughout the first 3.5 hours, HMSTR soared from $0.001 to $0.1. Its worth continued to climb, and stood at $0.14 as of three:45 a.m. EST. HMSTR began buying and selling on Bybit‘s pre-market buying and selling platform on July 8 at 10:00 a.m., the crypto alternate mentioned in an announcement.

“This unique entry permits customers to safe HMSTR tokens forward of the market and to lock of their buy or sale costs early, marking an modern development in our buying and selling choices,” the alternate mentioned.

Bybit shouldn’t be the primary alternate to open pre-market buying and selling for HMSTR. Different common platforms together with Binance, OKX, BingX, KuCoin, Huobi, Gate.io, Bitget and MEXC have all enabled buyers to commerce the token whereas they look ahead to affirmation of its spot market debut.

Hamster Kombat Is Breaking Consumer Engagement And Progress Information

Since its launch in March this yr, Hamster Kombat has damaged a number of data in relation to consumer progress and engagement. Its creators declare that the Telegram sport is the third-fastest app in historical past to achieve 150 million customers.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov just lately commented on the clicker-game’s spectacular progress in a public publish on his Telegram channel as properly.

“A brand new wave of mini apps on Telegram is coming, and Hamster Kombat is now main the pack,” Durov mentioned.

over 50 million subscribers on Telegram 🥹

you guys are actually the most effective! keep in mind: Hamsters are Energy 🫶🏽🐹 pic.twitter.com/HyOQnf7l7p — Hamster Kombat (@hamster_kombat) July 6, 2024

As extra exchanges launch pre-market buying and selling for Hamster Kombat and an investor frenzy erupts round HMSTR, capital might begin to circulation into different smaller play-to-earn tokens which are gearing up for launch.

Amongst analyst favorites are the Tamagotchi remake and Dogecoin by-product PlayDoge (PLAY), Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT), Mega Cube (DICE), eTukTuk (TUK), and Sponge V2 (SPONGE).

