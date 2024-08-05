Hamster Kombat Promises Biggest Crypto Airdrop In History, Targets Uniswap’s Massive $6.4 Billion Record

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Telegram clicker sport Hamster Kombat is seeking to surpass Uniswap’s $6.4 billion UNI airdrop with what its staff claims to be the “largest airdrop within the historical past of crypto.”

Knowledge from the market monitoring platform CoinGecko exhibits that UNI’s airdrop, which passed off in September 2020, nonetheless holds the title for the most important token distribution occasion.

The token additionally holds a snug lead over the following greatest airdrop, which belongs to Apecoin (APE) at about $3.5 billion.

Hamster Kombat Breaks Information With Turbocharged Person Base Progress

Overtaking UNI’s airdrop will likely be a monumental job. Nonetheless, Hamster Kombat’s staff could also be up for the problem given the sport’s viral success. Inside simply 5 months, the Telegram mini sport has rocketed previous the 300 million gamers mark.

Hamster Kombat has additionally set a brand new file for the quickest time to succeed in the 100 million customers milestone after attaining the feat in two months. Now, the sport may be on monitor to set a brand new Guinness World Document.

pricey @MrBeast, now we have one thing to say 🐹 https://t.co/ZrfeEWWqFN pic.twitter.com/RqelWLu0Wi — Hamster Kombat (@hamster_kombat) June 14, 2024

The undertaking’s social platforms have additionally boomed in the previous few months. Not solely did the sport’s YouTube channel file higher month-to-month development than widespread YouTuber Mr Beast, its X account has additionally grown to over 12.4 million followers even after the undertaking’s staff was criticized for its aggressive social strain techniques.

OKX To Launch Premarket Futures Buying and selling For HMSTR

OKX will likely be opening pre-market futures buying and selling for Hamster Kombat’s HMSTR token on Aug. 1. A number of different platforms together with Gate.io, Bybit and Kucoin have additionally expressed curiosity in facilitating pre-market buying and selling for the crypto.

Pricey CEOs, We have obtained numerous feedback concerning the new Playground part, and we wish to handle them. First issues first: Participation in numerous actions will impression the quantity of tokens obtained within the upcoming airdrop, not the very fact of distribution itself – all… — Hamster Kombat (@hamster_kombat) July 29, 2024

This pre-market part would possibly proceed longer than initially anticipated as properly, because the staff has delayed the highly-anticipated HMSTR token distribution occasion.

Initially deliberate for the tip of this month, the airdrop goal has not too long ago been up to date within the undertaking’s roadmap and listed within the “Upcoming” part with no new date set but.

GameFi Presales Poised To Profit From Hamster Kombat Hype

Whereas the crypto group awaits updates concerning the HMSTR airdrop, traders are additionally busy stocking up on crypto GameFi presales that embody PlayDoge (PLAY) and Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT).

Greater than $5.8 million has already been invested within the PLAY ICO, whereas the newer SHIBASHOOT has only recently rocketed previous $850k.

One other up-and-comer is Olympic Video games-themed The Meme Video games (MGMES), which permits token holders to win 25% of their preliminary buy if their decide wins a race between meme coin titans Dogecoin ($DOGE), Pepe ($PEPE), DogWifHat ($WIF), Brett ($BRETT), and Turbo ($TURBO)

