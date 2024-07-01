Hamster Kombat Latest: Uzbekistan Regulators Say Viral Telegram Game Is Not Illegal 

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Uzbekistan regulators have mentioned that the favored Hamster Kombat clicker recreation will not be banned within the nation, however withdrawing in-game cash might have authorized penalties.

This Telegram-based recreation has amassed over 200 million gamers globally inside weeks as its reputation soars throughout Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and the remainder of Jap Europe.

The Uzbekistan Nationwide Company for Perspective Tasks (NAPP), which regulates the crypto trade, famous that Hamster Kombat was not a play-to-earn recreation. The in-game cash earned by gamers lack collateral and utility, in contrast to cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, the in-game cash will not be based mostly on blockchain, making them non-crypto belongings. Nonetheless, based on the regulator, if Hamster Kombat decides to undertake blockchain know-how, these cash will qualify as crypto belongings.

The NAPP famous that it will possibly solely regulate the sport if it switches to blockchain.

“So long as the accounting models of the Hamster Kombat recreation should not have a blockchain, the regulation of their circulation will not be throughout the competence of the Company,” it said.

Mid-this month, Uzbekistan warned that Hamster Kombat gamers who withdraw in-game cash to crypto exchanges or alternate for fiat confronted a 15-day imprisonment.

Hamster Kombat Reputation Soars

Hamster Kombat hit 200 million customers globally lately, a quantity that doubled in just two weeks.

gm to 200 million Hamsters! 😱🐹 pic.twitter.com/7USoL6Lddd — Hamster Kombat (@hamster_kombat) June 24, 2024

Its explosive progress comes amid the extremely anticipated airdrop taking place in July, throughout which gamers will obtain tokens relying on the factors gathered within the recreation.

Hamster Kombat is the most popular new recreation on Telegram and follows onerous on the heels of Notcoin, one other gaming app based mostly on Telegram that noticed huge success after its launch. The sport held an airdrop on Might 16, with the NOT token market cap now at $1.6 billion.

The hype across the viral recreation might have a spillover impact on GameFi cryptos, in addition to surging presales like PlayDoge (PLAY), eTukTuk (TUK), Mega Cube (DICE) and Sponge V2 (SPONGE), all of which supply video games that attraction to buyers.

Additionally Learn:

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

