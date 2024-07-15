Hamster Kombat Fanatics In Russia Acquire Percussion Massagers To Boost Their Game

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Faucet-to-earn Telegram-based sport Hamster Kombat continues to be an internet sensation, with Russian gamers turning to percussion massagers to attempt to achieve a aggressive edge.

The units assist gamers click on on the in-game hamsters sooner, thus maximizing earnings potential. Demand for percussion massagers within the Russian market has soared by 179% in June, in line with a report by tech information website Gadgetonus.

One vendor promoted the massager as a gadget that can be utilized “for the muscle tissue of the again, neck and Hamster Kombat,” in line with the report.

Practically 700 percussion massagers being bought in Russia have the phrase “Hamster Kombat” of their description or title, it added.

Hamster Kombat Will Deliver Thousands and thousands To Blockchain

The Hamster Kombat sport has surpassed over 250 million customers globally, making it one of many fastest-growing digital platforms.

I feel you meant to place Hamster Kombat first 👀 there are at the moment over 250 million Hamsters enjoying our sport 🐹 https://t.co/ET7l0mKZIw — Hamster Kombat (@hamster_kombat) July 9, 2024

In accordance with Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov, the sport was attracting 4-5 million new customers each day, and it was now the biggest mini-app on the Telegram messaging platform.

The sport’s launch on The Open Community will convey a whole bunch of thousands and thousands of individuals to the blockchain trade.

When it was launched for pre-market buying and selling by Bybit on July 8, the HMSTR worth skyrocketed 14,000%. Bybit just isn’t, although, the primary trade to open pre-market buying and selling for HMSTR.

Platforms together with Binance, OKX, BingX, KuCoin, Huobi, Gate.io, Bitget and MEXC have all enabled buyers to commerce the token earlier than affirmation arrives of when it makes its spot market debut.

The frenzy round Hamster Kombat is more likely to enhance GameFi cryptos, particularly the pipeline of presales awaiting launch alongside HMSTR within the close to future.

Amongst such sizzling tasks are the Dogecoin by-product PlayDoge (PLAY), Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT), Mega Cube (DICE), eTukTuk (TUK), and Sponge V2 (SPONGE).

