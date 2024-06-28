Hamster Kombat: Everything You Need To Know About The Viral Telegram Game

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Hamster Kombat, Telegram’s hottest new mini recreation, has exploded onto the scene, racking up over 150 million customers from throughout the globe in a matter of weeks after a wave of social media hype.

Following the profitable launch of Notcoin (NOT), Hamster Kombat appears to be on monitor to surpass its predecessor because the mission’s staff teases an upcoming token airdrop.

Bitget, KuCoin And Gate.io To Launch Pre-Market Buying and selling For The Hamster Kombat Token

Notcoin launched its NOT token on the The Open Community (TON) chain in Could, and has develop into the largest crypto gaming token this yr with a market cap exceeding $2 billion.

Again in Could, Hamster Kombat introduced that it, too,will launch a token on TON, which is a layer-1 blockchain community initially created by Telegram’s staff.

Hamster Kombat’s staff is now gearing up for his or her token airdrop, which is anticipated to happen a while in July, in accordance with the sport’s web site.

Via this token, gamers will be capable to swap their in-game rewards for bodily money.

Trying to get in on the motion, a number of crypto exchanges, together with massive names equivalent to Gate.io. Bitget, and KuCoin, have already mentioned that they intend on supporting pre-market buying and selling of the Hamster Kombat token.

The approaching launch has not come with out controversy. Regulators from totally different elements of the world have expressed their issues concerning gamers’ potential to alternate their easy-to-come-by in-game rewards for money.

Not Like Different Airdrops

It’s nonetheless not clear what number of tokens gamers will be capable to declare. Nonetheless, the staff has mentioned that airdrop allocations is not going to be based mostly on what number of cash gamers amassed earlier than a specified deadline, which is a conventional strategy taken by many tasks.

Expensive CEOs, Because of the large quantity of questions and feedback, we need to set the document straight 🧾: Airdrop will rely on the revenue per hour and another activitiy parameters that we are going to reveal later, NOT the coin steadiness Play properly! 🐹 We’re getting a lot… — Hamster Kombat (@hamster_kombat) June 6, 2024

As a substitute, the airdrop will “rely on the revenue per hour and another parameters.” These extra parameters will likely be revealed nearer to the time, the staff mentioned in a Jun. 6 X submit.

Because the crypto group awaits additional particulars, scorching GameFi presales together with PlayDoge (PLAY), eTukTuk (TUK), Mega Cube (DICE) and Sponge V2 (SPONGE) are cryptos more likely to profit from the hype surrounding Hamster Kombat.

