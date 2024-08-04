Hamster Kombat Airdrop, Potentially The Largest In History, Delayed As OKX Announces Pre-Market Futures Trading For HMSTR

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Viral Telegram clicker sport Hamster Kombat stated it’s “actively working” on a plan to deploy the challenge’s massive scale airdrop as OKX introduced the upcoming launch of pre-market futures buying and selling for HMSTR.

With simply two days left till the top of the month, Hamster Kombat’s web site nonetheless notes a July goal for the token’s launch, however a prolonged tweet by the workforce urged that the airdrop won’t happen within the subsequent 48 hours.

Builders Working Carefully With The TON Blockchain Workforce

“Take into account that this can be a very advanced technical job for all of the platforms concerned since Hamster Kombat is among the greatest tasks within the business and may develop into the most important airdrop in historical past,” the challenge’s workforce wrote in a July 29 submit on X.

Expensive CEOs, We have acquired a number of feedback concerning the new Playground part, and we wish to tackle them. First issues first: Participation in varied actions will influence the quantity of tokens acquired within the upcoming airdrop, not the very fact of distribution itself – all… — Hamster Kombat (@hamster_kombat) July 29, 2024

The builders additionally warned of a “potential overload for the networks concerned within the course of.” Hamster Kombat’s workforce then concluded the submit by saying that they’re working carefully with the TON blockchain workforce to “develop essentially the most environment friendly technical resolution” for the airdrop.

The viral sport has amassed greater than 250 million gamers in simply a few months even because it attracts criticism from governments from Russia to Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

OKX To Launch Pre-Market Futures For The Hamster Kombat Token

Whereas Hamster Kombat’s workforce tries to resolve the logistics of the challenge’s highly-anticipated airdrop, crypto alternate OKX might be activating pre-market futures buying and selling for the HMSTR token on Aug. 1.

In an announcement yesterday, the alternate stated that USDT-margined pre-market futures for HMSTR might be enabled at 10:00 a.m. UTC on that day.

This characteristic will enable OKX customers to commerce expiry futures on HMSTR although the token has not formally been listed on the platform. All trades might be USDT-margined and can let merchants wager on the brand new token earlier than it enters the spot market.

Bybit has already launched pre-market buying and selling for HMSTR. Crypto exchanges together with KuCoin, Bitget and Gate.io have additionally expressed their willingness to open pre-market buying and selling for Hamster Kombat’s token.

