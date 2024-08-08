Hampton Morris wins Olympic weightlifting bronze – NBC New York

The long run for USA Weightlifting is shiny, due to Hampton Morris who simply received a bronze medal on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 20-year-old grew to become the primary American man to deliver residence an Olympic weightlifting medal for the reason that Los Angeles 1984 Video games, ending a 40-year-long dry spell for the lads’s facet. Morris did so after making an attempt to interrupt his personal world file for the clear and jerk that he had set earlier this yr on the IWF World Cup.

Within the snatch session, Morris made his first elevate, missed the second over a technical rule, however made his final try at 126kg, which put him in fifth place — nevertheless it was within the clear and jerk session that determined the profitable complete. It was a dramatic struggle for the rostrum between Morris, Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Li Fabin from China, and Thailand’s Theerapong Silachai.

Fabin, 31, shocked the gang after lacking his first clear try however finally recovered within the second at 167kg. Morris adopted via with an try at 168kg however his again foot slipped on the platform, inflicting him to overlook the jerk. Betting on his energy, he elevated his second try and 172kg and made the elevate — catapulting him into the bronze placement.

It was then Fabin’s flip once more for his third try, he didn’t jerk 172kg. Nonetheless, his complete is sufficient for an additional gold medal for China.

Morris completed the clear and jerk session with an try at a world file at 178kg. Sadly, he was unable to stabilize the burden overhead, however he received to have fun together with his dad/coach over a well-deserved bronze medal.

Silachai took residence the silver after not lacking any of his six lifts.

If the younger U.S. lifter can hold his trajectory, the lads of Group USA could quickly see the primary Olympic weightlifting gold medal for the primary time since Chuck Vinci received in 1960.

