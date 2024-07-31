Halsey Responds to Hate From Fans Amid Release of Single ‘Lucky’

Following Halsey‘s return to music along with her new single “Fortunate,” the singer stated she now “regrets coming again” amid criticism from some followers.

The “With out Me” artist, who’s been battling well being points in recent times, took to Tumblr this week to open up about how they’ve been feeling.

“My very own followers are arms down meaner to me than some other folks on the planet,” Halsey wrote in a prolonged put up. “Not talking for all of you, in fact. Nevertheless it was only a minority that had been terrible to me and now it looks like a majority have solely caught round to chime in sometimes with their opinion of how a lot they hate me or how terrible I’m. it’s onerous to wish to have interaction in an area that’s fully devoid of any kindness, sympathy, endurance; or to be sincere human decency. Particularly after years of hiding from the interactions for worry that this EXACT factor would occur. I don’t know man. I nearly misplaced my life. I’m not gonna do something that doesn’t make me completely satisfied anymore. I can’t spiritually afford it.”

The “Unhealthy At Love” singer continued, “Once I bought sick all I may take into consideration was getting higher so I may come again and be part of THIS once more, however I don’t even know what *this* is anymore and I wish to crawl in a gap and I remorse coming again.”

It wasn’t instantly clear which criticisms she was instantly addressing.

“Fortunate,” launched July 26, interpolates Britney Spears’ 2000 hit music of the identical title. “Halsey beforehand responded to a fan who requested her if she had bought Spears concerned along with her new single. “Sure in fact! I wouldn’t even dream of doing it with out her blessing!” they wrote on the time.

The corresponding music video, directed by Gia Coppola, additionally references the darker aspect of fame as a pop star and attracts inspiration from Spears’ authentic music video.

The observe is anticipated to be included on Halsey’s upcoming, fifth studio album, which comes after the singer revealed their personal battle with critical well being points. “In 2022, I used to be first recognized with Lupus SLE after which a uncommon T-cell lymphoproliferative dysfunction,” Halsey shared in June. “Each of that are at the moment being managed or in remission; and each of which I’ll probably have at some point of my life. After a rocky begin, I slowly bought all the things underneath management with the assistance of fantastic medical doctors.”