Halloween brings visits to a home with a gruesome past and tunnels said to be haunted

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — “Lizzie Borden took an axe, and gave her mom 40 whacks. When she noticed what she had performed, she gave her father 41.”

That rhyme has been handed down by the generations to explain the horror that came about on the Borden family in 1892. Whereas it’s not fully correct, the rhyme does mirror the continued fascination some folks have with the double homicide in Fall River, Massachusetts, as they line as much as take a tour and even keep in a single day on the crime scene now often called Lizzie Borden Home.

October has lengthy been thought of the spookiest month, and as Halloween approaches, many vacationers discover it the best time to go to a house with a ugly previous or descend right into a darkened basement clutching a lantern. Whereas there is no such thing as a scientific proof that houses might be haunted or ghosts exist, polls point out that one-third or extra of Individuals consider in such phenomena. For a lot of others, the excursions signify nothing greater than a little bit of spine-tingling enjoyable.

And there are many savvy enterprise house owners who know methods to capitalize on the worry, thriller and marvel that has surrounded dying for the reason that daybreak of humankind.

“I consider Lizzie did this,” tour information Richard Sheridan tells a bunch of spellbound vacationers as he exhibits them a model on a bed room flooring spattered in pretend blood, positioned there to signify Borden’s slain stepmother.

In truth, Borden was tried and acquitted of killing her father, a rich investor, and her stepmother, regardless of the sturdy proof towards her. That left the murders formally unsolved, and the end result solely added to folks’s fascination with the case.

Sheridan stated he thinks the murders left behind an eeriness that continues to be right this moment.

“I firmly consider they printed on the home. I feel it’s what you’ll name a haunting,” he stated.

On the opposite facet of the U.S. in Portland, Oregon, vacationers stroll down steep steps right into a cavernous basement in Outdated City Chinatown. As soon as the positioning of a lodge, nowadays it’s house to a pizzeria and brewery. The vacationers are promised a lesson in Portland’s darkish historical past and to listen to tales about Nina, who supposedly is the resident underground ghost.

Portland’s historical past actually is disturbing: Males have been kidnapped to work on ships, or have been tricked into working as sailors by unscrupulous operators who obtained them drunk or ensnared them in debt. The follow got here to be often called “Shanghaiing,” named after the Chinese language port metropolis the place a few of the ships have been headed. Ladies have been additionally trafficked for prostitution, and criminals smuggled opium and alcohol.

However whether or not any of these actions truly came about within the underground “Shanghai Tunnels” which can be central to the tour is much less clear.

One native historical past buff, Joe Streckert, stated no person’s discovered any artifacts to help the idea. Relatively extra mundanely, he stated, a few of the interconnected basements have been used for storing merchandise.

“We don’t have any proof that underground constructions have been a part of the entire Shanghaiing infrastructure,” stated Streckert, who wrote a guide on the historical past of Portland and as soon as gave excursions in Outdated City.

However that doesn’t cease the joy of vacationers.

“I stored getting shivers up the backbone,” stated vacationer Kate Nelson, who added it wasn’t the temperature. “You’re happening stairs, you’re going by tunnels, you’re going by locations the place different energies have been.”

Vacationer Drew Smith stated he thought he noticed one thing bizarre in a gap, and his digital camera stored going out of focus.

“It was attempting to select up on one thing random in spots when there was nothing there,” he stated.

And the ghost? In a hushed voice, within the darkened basement surrounded by vacationers holding their lanterns, information Natasha Cimmiyotti stated Nina died down there after falling down an elevator shaft.

“No matter you assume ghosts or spirits could also be, that’s not as much as me to let you know,” Cimmiyotti stated, including with a sly smile: “There have been experiences right here, at the same time as a wholesome skeptic, I can’t tangibly clarify.”

___

Rush reported from Portland, Oregon, and Perry from Meredith, New Hampshire.