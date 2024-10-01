Hallmark Mystery Franchises by the Numbers: Film Guide

Credit score: Ryan Plummer/Crown Media LLC Signed, Sealed, Delivered

In October 2013, followers have been launched to the Postables a.okay.a the Useless Letter Workplace staff for the U.S. Postal System. Oliver O’Toole (Eric Mabius) leads his staff of oddball characters — together with Rita Haywith (Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe), Norman Dorman (Geoff Gustafson) and Shane McInerny (Kristin Sales space) — of their mission to ship essentially the most undeliverable objects that get misplaced, mangled or forgotten within the mail.

A few of their duties happen in Denver, which is the place they’re headquartered, whereas others take them everywhere in the world. Each journey will maintain followers guessing and nothing is a simple repair.

Variety of movies: 13

Signed, Sealed, Delivered — The Film, Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Unimaginable Dream, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Misplaced With out You, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Greater Floor, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Residence Once more, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Street Much less Traveled, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Story of Three Letters and Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Again.

Upcoming launch: Movie No. 13, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Again, premieres in 2025.