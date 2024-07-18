Hallmark Channel’s 2024 Movie Lineup: A Complete Guide

Credit score: Elena Nenkova/Hallmark June — Hallmark Channel

‘For Love & Honey’

Premiere Date: Saturday, June 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

Stars: Andrew Walker and Margaret Clunie

Logline: “Beekeeper Eva (Clunie) uncovers an historic fresco whereas rescuing a hive. Austen (Walker), a visiting archeologist, thinks it’s key to his analysis, so he persuades Eva to assist him on his quest throughout Malta.”

‘Savoring Paris’

Premiere Date: Saturday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Bethany Pleasure Lenz and Stanley Weber

Logline: “Disillusioned along with her life, Ella (Lenz) embarks on a soul-searching journey to Paris the place she navigates love, self-discovery and cheese amidst the enchanting backdrop of The Metropolis of Love.”

‘A Greek Recipe for Romance’

Premiere Date: Saturday, June 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

Stars: Danielle C. Ryan and Rafael Kariotakis

Logline: “After a latest setback, Abby (Ryan) heads to Greece to go to her mother and resolve what’s subsequent. Whereas there, she meets Theo (Kariotakis) and so they group as much as open a restaurant. However will Abby be capable of keep?”

‘Two Scoops of Italy’

Premiere Date: Saturday, June 22, at 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Hunter King and Michele Rosiello

Logline: “When an American chef (King) travels to a quaint village in Italy for inspiration, she falls in love with the flavors, tradition, gelato, and the Italian gentleman who helps her uncover all of it.”

‘Falling Like Snowflakes’

Premiere Date: Saturday, June 29, at 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Rebecca Dalton and Marcus Rosner

Logline: “A photographer (Dalton) decided to finish her exhibit by capturing a uncommon picture of a 12-sided snowflake, enlists the assistance of a childhood pal (Rosner) and so they go on a mission they’ll always remember.”