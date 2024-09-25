Halle Berry Recalls Prince Once Asking Her Out on a ‘Piece of Paper’

Not many individuals can say Prince requested them out on a date in a memorable manner however Halle Berry can.

The Oscar-winning actress just lately stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!, the place the host requested her if there was any reality to rumors that Michael Jackson as soon as requested Babyface to ask Berry if she’d exit with him. “I don’t know, however I do know Prince requested me out on a date,” she responded.

Berry stated the legendary singer, who dies in 2016, really requested her to go on a date utilizing a chunk of paper whereas she was at considered one of his Los Angeles live shows.

“I used to be at considered one of his live shows right here on Sundown on the Key Membership, and he had any individual come out with a chunk of paper. And you understand like children do, you say, ‘Do you want me? Sure or no.’ I went, sure!” she recalled. “I imply, I’m at his live performance, proper? Sure!”

After returning the piece of paper to Prince, the By no means Let Go actress stated somebody introduced it again to her with one other query written on it: “Would you exit with me?”

Nonetheless, Berry didn’t reply this time. “No, I didn’t ship the paper again,” she stated. “I saved the paper.”

Jimmy Kimmel shortly requested, “Can I’ve it?” as they each broke out in laughter.

“So wait, between guitar solos, he’s scribbling down notes?” the host added. “He’s like, ‘Deliver this to Halle, let’s see.’”

The X-Males star appeared to additionally ponder how the “Purple Rain” artist pulled it off, nevertheless, she stated, “In some way, I bought it.”