Halle Berry Jokes She ‘Can’t Get Past 3 Years’ in a Relationship

Halle Berry is getting candid about her previous romances and the way her relationship together with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, is completely different from the remainder.

“That is the longest relationship I’ve ever been in in my entire life,” Berry, 58, shared on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Knowledgeable” podcast on Monday, October 7, referencing her four-year romance with Hunt, 54. “I can’t get previous three years. We celebrated once we hit 4 years like we had been married 20 years, that’s how massive it was for me personally.”

Berry, who has been relationship Hunt since 2020, famous that Hunt has had “lengthy relationships” earlier than, however she hasn’t had any romances that survived previous three years.

“We each had been scared,” she defined of passing the three-year mark. “He was ready for the shoe to drop, and I used to be ready to drop the f—ing shoe. As a result of I simply can’t get previous that. It’s been such a aid, like, ‘OK, sure, I can do that relationship factor.’”

Berry added that Hunt is her “individual” and she or he simply “know[s] it.”

“[He’s] calm and he’s what I’ve been dreaming of, looking for, needing,” she gushed.

Berry went on to elucidate why she at all times ended up leaving relationships after three years — and shared how her relationship with Hunt feels very completely different.

“There was one thing about it that felt wildly acquainted, however I noticed that I had simply gotten into issues for all of the mistaken causes, and it at all times grew to become clear to me what these mistaken causes had been at about three years,” she shared with Shepard, 49. “However as a result of I acquired into this factor with Van differently, that feeling by no means got here as a result of I didn’t get into it for the mistaken causes.”

Berry, who shares daughter Nahla, 16, with ex Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, 11, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, famous that in her previous relationships she at all times “made it occur,” however Hunt simply “confirmed up” on the good time.

“I believed, ‘I couldn’t do that. I didn’t need it.’ I used to be gonna stay alone, be single perpetually, simply elevate my youngsters, do my job, after which he got here once I wasn’t making an attempt to govern it, I wasn’t making an attempt to make it occur,” she defined. “He simply confirmed up. … He was chosen for me.”

Berry and Hunt began relationship throughout COVID and have been going sturdy ever since.

“Halle’s exes have been stuffed with drama, however Van’s the other. They’ve quite a lot of warmth between them however no toxicity. They’re soulmates,” a supply informed Us Weekly in June 2023.