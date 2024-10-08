Halle Berry Doesn’t Believe Ex Eric Benet’s Sex Addiction Claims

Halle Berry isn’t shopping for ex-husband Eric Benét’s earlier claims that he battled a intercourse dependancy.

“I had one husband who stated he was a intercourse addict,” Berry, 58, stated on the Monday, October 7, episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Skilled” podcast. “However I don’t f–ing imagine that s—.”

Whereas Berry didn’t publicly identify Benét, it was broadly reported that the singer-songwriter, now 57, went to rehab for intercourse dependancy in 2002.

Berry and Benét tied the knot in 2001 after two years of courting. The musician was by Berry’s aspect when she took residence her historic Oscar win. Nonetheless, issues turned tumultuous for the pair after Berry discovered that Benét was untrue all through their relationship. Following the dishonest allegations, Benét went to rehab.

Nonetheless, issues didn’t work out for Berry and Benét as they introduced their choice to separate in 2003.

“Eric and I’ve had marital issues for a while now and have tried to work issues out collectively,” Berry stated in an announcement to Leisure Weekly on the time. “Nonetheless, at this level, I really feel we want time aside to reevaluate our union. We ask that you simply respect our privateness as we’re going by this emotional time.”

Following the breakup, Benét claimed that he didn’t battle with intercourse dependancy.

“I’m not a intercourse addict,” he stated in a 2004 interview with ABC Information. “I’m an individual who … by a collection of emotional occasions, troubles, challenges, made some actually, actually silly, painful errors.”

Benét and Berry’s divorce was finalized in 2005. Benét moved on with Manuela Testolini, whom he wed in July 2011. The couple share two daughters Lucia Bella, 12, and Amoura Luna, 10.

Berry, for her half, went on up to now Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010. The exes welcomed daughter Nahla Ariela in March 2008. Following her break up from Aubry, Berry started a relationship with Olivier Martinez. The twosome wed in July 2013 and welcomed son Maceo-Robert in October of that very same yr. The actress and Martinez divorced in 2016.

After her break up from Martinez, Berry discovered love together with her present boyfriend, Van Hunt. The Oscar winner confessed that her relationship with the “Seconds of Pleasure” singer has been her “longest” up to now. (Berry and Hunt started courting in 2020.)

“We celebrated once we hit 4 years like we had been married 20 years, that’s how large it was for me personally. He’s had lengthy relationships, not me. … We each have been scared,” she stated on Monday. “He was ready for the shoe to drop, and I used to be ready to drop the f—ing shoe. As a result of I simply can’t get previous that. It’s been such a reduction. ‘OK, sure, I can do that relationship factor.’ And he’s my particular person and also you simply comprehend it. And [he’s] calm and he’s what I’ve been dreaming of, trying to find, needing.”