Hailie Jade Scott Reveals How She Hid Pregnancy at Her Wedding

It’s not all the time straightforward to cover a being pregnant earlier than you’re able to announce the information – simply ask Hailie Jade Scott!

Scott, who’s the daughter of Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Anne Scott, was decided to hide the information that she and husband Evan McClintock had been anticipating. On her wedding ceremony day, Scott, 28, conspired collectively together with her buddy and “Only a Little Shady” podcast co-host, Brittany Ednie, to cover the being pregnant.

“Individuals didn’t know that she was pregnant,” Ednie stated on the podcast episode launched Friday, October 4. “So she was, you realize, grabbing a drink, not consuming the drink as a accountable guardian does. Every time folks had been circled, she would hand me her drink, and I’d chug so it regarded as if she was constantly ingesting all through that evening.”

Scott praised her podcast cohost for the lengths she went to throughout the wedding ceremony to assist out a buddy.

Associated: Superstar Being pregnant Bulletins of 2024

So many stars have introduced that they’re increasing their households by welcoming infants in 2024. “Child Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Scorching to Deal with alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote by way of a joint publish to Instagram to announce the information of their rainbow child on January 1. (The couple had beforehand shared […]

“Brittany was taking one for the crew,” Scott stated. “I by no means actually requested you to do it. It was, like, an unstated factor with our eyes.”

The podcast host’s being pregnant was revealed publicly in her father’s music video for “Momentary”, which was launched Thursday, October 3.

Within the video, Scott offers Eminem a Detroit Lions jersey that reads “grandpa” on the again to announce the information to her dad. The rapper seems visibly shocked as he held sonogram images as much as the digital camera.

Elsewhere within the music clip, footage from Scott and McClintock’s nuptials additionally featured all through, together with of Eminem strolling his daughter down the aisle.

Scott tied the knot with McClintock in Might, eight years after they first started relationship. The couple turned engaged in 2023.

On the time, Scott took to Instagram to disclose that she and McClintock had exchanged vows, sharing images from the massive day.

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

“Waking up a spouse this week 🥲💍,” she wrote by way of Instagram. “We couldn’t have requested for a greater, extra lovely weekend celebration. So so many pleased tears had been shed, laughs & smiles had been had & a lot love was felt,” Scott continued. “Evan and I are feeling so grateful for the entire household & buddies that traveled to assist us and be part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & spouse 🤍.”

Associated: Pregnant Celebrities’ Child Bump Corridor of Fame in 2024

Hilary Duff, Suki Waterhouse and extra celebrities have been documenting their being pregnant milestones in 2024. Duff introduced in December 2023 that she is anticipating her third little one with husband Matthew Koma. The couple share daughters Banks and Mae and Duff is the mom of son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie. That very same month, Duff stated […]

“Momentary” was a very poignant tune for Scott apart from it that includes her being pregnant announcement. The tune was written for Scott as a message from Eminem about his inevitable dying sooner or later. Within the lyrics, the rapper urges her to maneuver on from the loss and be pleased.

In a earlier “Only a Little Shady” episode, Scott revealed she “audibly sobbed” when she listened to the tune.