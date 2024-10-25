Hailey Bieber’s Power Suit Mixes Business With Pleasure On Date Night

Hailey Bieber is getting again to enterprise simply two months after giving beginning.

The brand new mother, 27, and her husband Justin Bieber — who welcomed their first youngster, Jack Blues, in August — celebrated Rhode’s new product, Barrier Butter, on Wednesday, October 23, in Los Angeles. To mark the event, the mannequin wore a Saint Laurent energy go well with befitting a magnificence mogul.

Styled by Jason Bolden, Hailey blended enterprise with pleasure on date evening with Justin whereas outfitted in a boxy grey blazer and matching trousers that had been a number of sizes too huge. Worn with a striped collared shirt and tie, the brand new mother gave the impression to be dressing the a part of a fashion-forward CEO.

Paired with thick black glasses by Lexxola, the look exuded govt realness. The mannequin additional elevated the look by buying and selling her ordinary slick bun and center half for a swept-back updo cinched with a classy hair clip. Just a few entrance items had been not noted and fell over her forehead, giving her androgynous suiting a sultry twist.

She had a stack of gold bangles on that learn like a enjoyable and female different to a flashy males’s Rolex watch. Her completely manicured nails had been painted a deep shade of burgundy that completely matched her graphic-print tie and social gathering clutch, which she had tucked below one arm.

Burgundy hues are trending for fall, however eagle-eyed followers had been fast to fixate on a tube of Rhode Peptide Lip Remedy in never-before-seen shiny white packaging that was hooked up to her iPhone-slash-lip-gloss case. (Maybe Hailey was soft-launching one other forthcoming product drop?)

She was joined by her closest buddies together with Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, who posted behind-the-scenes snaps of the girl of the hour whereas posing for the digicam in between sips of the “Glazed Margaritas” that had been on the menu. Naturally, the signature drinks had been all spiked with Jenner’s, 28, tequila model, 818, blended with cream of coconut and a splash of lime juice.

The dinner tables featured loaves of freshly baked bread with “Rhode” carved out on the highest, which was on-theme for a night in honor of the model’s Barrier Butter moisturizer cream.

Final week, Hailey gave followers a sneak peek on the latest addition to Rhode’s lineup in a video posted on social media. Detailing her five-step nightly skincare routine with Barrier Butter, she makes use of it as an extra-thick layer of hydration together with the Glazing Milk and Glazing Fluid duo.

It’s clear that with the launch of her newest product, Hailey is constant her already shining success streak.