Hailey Bieber Goes ‘Lighter for Fall’ With Hair Transformation

Fall is for cozy scarves, pumpkins — and hair transformations, should you ask Hailey Bieber.

“Lighter for fall,” Bieber, 27, captioned a Saturday, September 28, Instagram Story selfie, including an emoji of a blonde lady getting her hair reduce.

Within the snap, Bieber had lightened her locks in an ombré fashion, which she wore in a mid-length bob. She posed in a yard, carrying a comfortable grey crewneck sweatshirt and bedazzled “B” pendant necklace.

The Rhode founder additionally wore a pair of tortoiseshell studying glasses, which highlighted her pure make-up look. Bieber opened for minimal glam, carrying solely a rose-colored lip.

Whereas Bieber has lengthy been a professional at altering up her look, she stayed darker all through her being pregnant. Hailey gave start to her and husband Justin Bieber’s first child, son Jack, in August.

“It’s whole bliss for the 2 of them,” a supply solely instructed Us Weekly on the time. “[Hailey is] having fun with and savoring these moments being a brand new mother. She is over the moon and in mother zone, and fully centered on the well being of the newborn.”

In response to the insider, Justin, 30, is equally “overjoyed” about child Jack’s arrival.

“Justin is overjoyed and really hands-on. A number of issues will change,” the supply instructed Us.“He’s a dad now and will likely be much more personal and protecting and centered on the household first.”

Justin and Hailey, who wed in 2018, introduced her being pregnant in Could by sharing photographs from their vow renewal ceremony. On the time, Hailey wore a lace Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello robe that accentuated her rising child bump. The costume matched a scarf that Hailey wore over her chocolate brown locks.

Hailey had dyed her hair darkish brown earlier this yr, debuting the fashion at Tremendous Bowl LVIII in February.