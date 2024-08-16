Hackers stole Social Security numbers. How to freeze your credit

USDoD, a hacking group, has allegedly stolen billions of information from thousands and thousands of individuals, together with their Social Safety numbers.

The hack occurred in or round April 2024, in accordance with a class-action lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court docket in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, reported by Bloomberg Legislation, the place USDoD claimed it had allegedly stolen the private information of two.9 billion individuals from Nationwide Public Information.

Here’s what Texans ought to know in regards to the breach and how one can shield your data sooner or later:

What data was stolen within the Social Safety knowledge breach?

Class-action legislation agency Schubert, Jonckheer & Kolbe mentioned in a information launch that the stolen file incorporates 277.1 gigabytes of knowledge, together with names, handle histories, relations and Social Safety numbers courting again at the very least three many years.

The hacker group apparently offered the info on the darkish internet for $3.5 million.

