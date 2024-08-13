Haason Reddick requests trade from Jets; New York says it won’t deal OLB

Reddick, set to earn $14.25 million within the remaining 12 months of his contract, initially landed in New York on account of his discontent along with his present deal, which prompted the Eagles to hunt a commerce companion to maneuver him. They discovered one within the Jets, who had been pleased to ship the Eagles a conditional 2026 third-round choose for the 29-year-old edge rusher.

With two Professional Bowls and 50.5 sacks to his identify during the last 4 seasons, it appeared like a simple resolution for the Jets, who changed the departed Bryce Huff with a confirmed veteran able to altering a sport along with his pass-rushing capacity. Months later, they’ve come to comprehend cash remained an enormous issue for Reddick, and after failing to return shut on an settlement, they may be pressured to comply with within the Eagles’ footsteps.

Reddick’s profession started as an out-of-position inside linebacker with the Cardinals, who waited till his fourth (and remaining) season with the crew to maneuver him into a job that suited him finest. Reddick responded accordingly, posting 12.5 sacks in a contract 12 months with Arizona earlier than leaving for a one-year stint with the Panthers, the place he once more excelled, logging 11 sacks. He is been nothing however constant since then, and solely departed Philadelphia as a result of the Eagles did not appear to be too keen on paying him.