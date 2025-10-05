Haaland Leads Line, Foden Out to Prove Point

Manchester City are seeking back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time this season when they visit Brentford on Sunday afternoon.
The Cityzens made an underwhelming start to the season but have somewhat rediscovered their mojo in recent matches. That being said, they have won just once on the road in the Premier League and find themselves trailing title adversaries Arsenal and Liverpool already.
With the October international break on the horizon, Pep Guardiola will want to see his side build on last weekend’s demolition of Burnley, but they will have to end Brentford’s unbeaten home run to secure maximum points from their visit to west London.
Here is how City could line up on Sunday.
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Brentford’s impressive home form and City’s questionable defensive record means Donnarumma could be busy this weekend. The Italian has already caught the eye with his shot-stopping abilities since his summer move.
RB: Matheus Nunes—John Stones was utilised at right back against Monaco in City’s midweek Champions League draw, but Nunes, who scored last weekend, should return to the team.
CB: Rúben Dias—Dias didn’t cover himself in glory against Burnley but produced a much sturdier display at Monaco. He will have the challenging assignment of thwarting Brentford’s Igor Thiago, who has scored five in seven this term.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol has looked assured at centre half this season but the mixture of speed and pace possessed by Thiago and Kevin Schade will keep him on his toes this weekend.
LB: Nico O’Reilly—Rayan Aït-Nouri’s injury means O’Reilly will once again start at left back, with the academy star seldom looking out of place at the elite level despite his lack of experience.
DM: Rodri—Guardiola has been careful in managing Rodri’s minutes this season, but the Spaniard should start this weekend having been rested against Burnley. He remains integral to City in and out of possession, even if he’s not at his previous level just yet.
RM: Savinho—Having just penned a contract extension with City after a plenty of summer transfer speculation, Savinho could be rewarded with a second successive Premier League start.
CM: Tijjani Rejnders—Reijnders has saved his best performances for away days since moving to Manchester, with a goal and two assists in trips to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal.
CM: Phil Foden—Foden was a surprise omission from the most recent England squad considering his encouraging recent form, but that will only motivate the City midfielder to work harder ahead of next summer’s World Cup.
LM: Jérémy Doku—Guardiola described Doku as “unstoppable” after the win over Burnley and few can argue against that assessment given his current form. The speedy Belgian is playing his best football in a City shirt.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland’s performances have been characteristically devastating this term, with his tally already standing at 17 for City and Norway. He’s scored in his last eight matches in all competitions for club and country.