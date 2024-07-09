Gypsy Rose Blanchard Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard goes to be a mother.

She posted a video on YouTube on Tuesday saying that she and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, predict their first youngster.

“Nicely…the rumors are true!” she wrote within the caption for the video. “Ken and I are so excited to start out our household collectively and that i can’t wait to share my journey with you right here on YouTube and my different social media platforms. Thanks for all of your help up to now and that i can’t wait to see our household develop.”

She additionally shared the information on Instagram together with skilled pictures of her and Urker, writing: “We’re proud to announce we predict our first youngster in January 2025💗”

Within the YouTube video, Blanchard stated she’s 11 weeks pregnant and famous that the being pregnant was “not deliberate” and “utterly sudden.” “However we’re each very excited to tackle this new journey of parenthood,” she added.

Addressing considerations, she stated: “I do know that there are going to be individuals who really feel like I’m not able to be a mom, and I don’t know if anybody’s actually able to turn into a mom.”

Blanchard added, “Once I discovered I used to be being pregnant, nothing else mattered,” together with drama on social media. She stated she and Ken are in a superb place and that she’s super-focused on her well being.

“It’s an incredible feeling when your complete world shifts,” she stated. “And out of the blue it’s not about you; it’s not about something aside from the tiny little life that’s inside you that you’re now in control of defending. And that little tiny life is a child, a little bit tiny human that’s yours, you that you must just remember to shield, you like, you maintain, and all the issues that I wanted I might have had after I was little.”

Blanchard received emotional at this half, and continued: “All of the issues that I wished in a mom, I wish to give to this child. Understanding that, I’m a mom now, and I’m comfortable, and I simply wish to be a superb mom for my youngster. I wish to be all the pieces my mom wasn’t.”

As a reminder, Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2016 after she pleaded responsible to persuading Nicholas Godejohn, a boyfriend she met on-line, to kill her mom. Dee Dee Blanchard had compelled Blanchard to faux for years that she was affected by critical diseases, together with leukemia and muscular dystrophy. She was launched on parole from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Heart on Dec. 28 after serving 85 % of her unique sentence.

Since then, her life has been a whirlwind of navigating paparazzi and sudden fame (she was confronted with cameras on her first time out whereas purchasing for a brand new pair of sneakers), submitting for divorce from husband Ryan Anderson (whom she met and wed whereas in jail) and reuniting together with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker (whom she additionally met whereas in jail).

She’s been been featured in two Lifetime docuseries, The Jail Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which debuted in January and included her interviews from jail, and Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which debuted in June and paperwork her life instantly following her launch from jail.

In Might, Blanchard talked to The Hollywood Reporter about her new present and her relationship with Urker. Requested if she was comfortable, she replied: “Sure, I’m comfortable. I’m lastly comfortable.”

She additionally acknowledged the rumors of her being pregnant, noting that these can be addressed in her present Lifetime collection. The season finale of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up airs July 22.