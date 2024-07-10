Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces she’s pregnant: “I want to be everything my mother wasn’t”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard introduced she’s pregnant and anticipating her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker.

Blanchard, 32, instructed her followers she was 11 weeks pregnant in a 9-minute YouTube video on Tuesday, calling it a “blessing.”

“Ken and I expect our very first little one come January of 2025,” she mentioned. “We’re each very excited. This was not deliberate in any respect, it was fully surprising, however we’re each very excited to tackle this new journey of parenthood.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard introduced she was 11 weeks pregnant in a YouTube video on Tuesday. / Getty Photos



Blanchard was beforehand engaged to Urker in 2018 and began relationship him following her separation from ex-husband Ryan Anderson.

Blanchard and Anderson cut up up earlier this 12 months, three months after they wed whereas she was in jail for her function within the homicide of her mom. She had been sentenced to 10 years for second-degree homicide over the loss of life of her mom, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who was killed by Blanchard’s then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. Blanchard was launched final 12 months after seven years in jail. Godejohn was sentenced to life in jail.

Blanchard mentioned on Tuesday she’s feeling a number of the being pregnant signs, together with meals cravings and temper swings. She additionally mirrored on the “superb feeling when your world shifts.”

“Abruptly, it is not about you,” she mentioned. “It is not about something aside from the tiny little life that is inside you, that you’re now in command of defending.”

“That little tiny life is a child, slightly tiny human that is yours, that it’s important to be sure to shield, you like, you handle,” mentioned Blanchard, who began to tear up.” All the issues I wanted I may have had after I was little. … All the issues that I wished in a mom, I wish to give to this child.”

“I simply wish to be a superb mom for my little one, I wish to be all the pieces my mom wasn’t.”