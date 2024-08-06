Gymnasts noticed something unusual during balance beam final – NBC Chicago

The stability beam last for ladies’s gymnastics on the 2024 Olympics noticed an surprising variety of falls and wobbles, however the gymnasts who competed within the occasion mentioned they seen one thing uncommon in the course of the competitors.

The quiet.

The unusually quiet enviornment could have performed a think about a shaky stability beam last for Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and a handful of different occasion finalists Monday.

Biles, Lee, Brazil’s Julia Soares and Romania’s Sabrina Maneca-Voinea all fell throughout their routines inside Bercy Area, the place no music was performed and a few followers hushed others for making noise whereas the athletes had been up. Italy’s Alice D’Amato barely wobbled, by comparability, on her approach to gold.

“It was actually bizarre and awkward,” mentioned Biles, who completed fifth behind Lee. “We’ve requested a number of instances if we will have some music, or some background noise. I’m not likely certain what occurred there, however yeah, not our favourite. None of us preferred it.”

“It was too quiet. I might actually hear myself respiratory,” Lee instructed reporters after the occasion.

Simone Biles explains why the gymnasts thought the beam last was awkward.

Worldwide Gymnastics Federation senior communications supervisor Meike Behrensen mentioned in an e-mail to The Related Press the choice was “a part of the game presentation plan at Paris 2024.”

There’s usually a wall of sound always throughout meets that may serve basically as background noise to the athletes, who prefer it as a result of it not directly mimics the cacophony of a typical follow at their residence gyms.

Music was performed throughout qualifying, crew finals and all-around finals for each the women and men in the course of the Paris Video games.

The all-time report holder in American gymnastic medals was denied one other podium end when slipped off the stability beam in occasion finals Monday in Paris.

The ambiance modified throughout particular person occasion finals, when the music was shut off.

Nowhere was the silence that extra noticeable than on beam, a four-inch vast piece of wooden 4 ft off the bottom that requires intense focus.

Whereas some in a crowd that included NFL nice Tom Brady supplied help in the course of the routines, many additionally instructed others to quiet, making a usually boisterous ambiance sound extra like a golf match.

Lee and Biles, each of whom slipped on the finish of their acrobatic sequence, could not assist however discover. They commiserated afterward.

“The strain was undoubtedly on,” Lee mentioned. “I don’t know in case you might inform, however lots of people had been undoubtedly feeling it. I believe it was the group but additionally simply understanding that we’re so near being carried out and simply including that additional stress of wanting to finish it off the appropriate manner.”

The 21-year-old six-time Olympic medalist joked she puzzled if the ocean of photographers just a few ft away might hear her respiratory.

“It provides to the stress, simply because it’s such as you, sure, you’re the one one up there,” mentioned Lee. “So I used to be feeling the strain.”