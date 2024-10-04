Gymnastics for the Joints: Basic Exercises

Writer

Maria Chepich

June 23, 2020

Gymnastics for joints that may be carried out at house is a wonderful instrument for the prevention of joint illnesses. Soviet Sport selected the simplest workouts that may maintain your joints in form and assist to keep away from illnesses reminiscent of arthrosis and osteochondrosis – which, in line with statistics, have an effect on as much as half the inhabitants of the earth’s globe.

GYMNASTICS FOR JOINTS OF HANDS

Rotate the forearms across the elbow joints 8-10 occasions to the aspect and counterclockwise. Then make a number of rotating actions together with your forearms.

Pull the arms out to the edges – holding them straight, rotate them in a small circle forwards and backwards (10 occasions). Pull one hand up, in a small circle, rotate it in several instructions. Repeat with the opposite hand.

Stays with outstretched arms, turns the hull left and proper – 10-12 occasions in every course.

Squeeze your fists and switch them to the aspect counterclockwise – 8-12 occasions. Bend and unbend your arm within the wrist joint – 8-12 occasions. Having folded the brushes with a lock (one brush on the highest, the opposite on the underside), we rotate the higher brush decrease left-right to really feel a slight stretch.

10-12 occasions tightly squeeze the comb right into a fist and broaden it in order that the fingers stretch as broad as potential from one another. We bend our fingers with an open palm in order that the fingertips contact the pillow – this train can be known as the “cat’s paw”. We repair on this place for 2-4 seconds, after which straighten the fingers and repeat.

To this small complicated you’ll be able to add courses with an expander or tennis ball. Squeeze and broaden the expander 15-20 occasions with every hand.

Lie on the ground, bend your leg and lift the knee maximally to the chest. Lock on this place for 1-2 seconds. Repeat 6-8 occasions with every leg. Roll over, raise one or the opposite leg up and again – 10 occasions every leg.

Mendacity in your aspect, increase your straight leg up –10 occasions. We modify the legs. Carry out workouts easily, avoiding jerky actions.

GYMNASTIC FOR KNEE JOINT

This gymnastics will be carried out with an arthrosis joint. Arthrosis is the destruction of the cartilage of the joint. Gymnastics for the knee joint will cease the development of arthrosis within the preliminary stage, would be the prevention of arthrosis, restore muscle tone and strengthen the ligaments.

Whereas sitting on a chair, imitate strolling, easily lifting 5-10 centimeters above one leg, then the opposite leg. Flippantly pull the toe of the foot in the direction of you. Palms make the therapeutic massage actions of the hip and knee.

Straighten your legs whereas sitting on a chair. In flip, bend them beneath your self within the knee – main the sub-leg to the opposite leg (and never up).

Stand together with your palms on the kneecap. Legs collectively. Make small rotational actions together with your knees hourly, whereas massaging your knees together with your palms.

Lie in your again. Bend your legs on the knees, raise your legs up with the bottom – one after the other, straighten one, then the opposite leg on the knee. Then make a motorcycle. Repeat all actions 10-15 occasions (the principle criterion – there shouldn’t be a sense of sturdy stress).

BUBNOWSKY GYMNASTICS FOR HEALING OF THE SPINE AND JOINTS

Dr. Sergey Bubnovsky, specialist within the therapy of the backbone and joints, has developed a gymnastics complicated for the prevention and therapy of joint illnesses.

It’s worthwhile to begin gymnastics with a warm-up of the joints of the ft – twist the ft in several instructions, pull them in the direction of you (20 occasions in every course). Then – bend and prolong the knees. Mash the hip joint: whereas mendacity, bend the legs on the knees, put the ft shoulder-width aside — decrease the knees to the ground one after the other. Make a half-bridge for the decrease again: increase and decrease the pelvis, mendacity on the mattress — 12-15 repetitions. Pull the backbone – shut your fingers with the pinnacle lock, mendacity down, attempt to pull your shoulders up and legs away from you. It’ll end in a motion much like strolling. Get on all fours – bend your again within the decrease again, after which spherical it.

Bubnovsky gymnastics contributes to the therapeutic of the backbone and joints. It helps cut back ache and discomfort (aching, numbness) and improves joint mobility.

Gymnastics of the backbone and joints of Bubnovsky want within the morning (or morning and night).